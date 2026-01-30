Maryland Officially Opens 2026 Tax Filing Season, Refunds Start Next Week

Source: gerenme / Getty

Maryland’s 2026 tax filing season is officially underway.

Brooke Lierman announced Monday that the Office of the Comptroller has begun processing returns for the 2025 tax year, launching what officials say is a phased rollout designed to prioritize accuracy and fraud prevention before refunds are widely issued.

According to the agency, taxpayers should expect refunds to begin going out in earnest the week of February 2. The early processing window allows the office to update fraud detection systems and verify security safeguards before the busiest stretch of the filing season.

Last year, the Comptroller’s Office processed about three million returns and distributed roughly 3 billion dollars in refunds. Officials again urged Maryland residents to file electronically, citing significant differences in turnaround times. Electronic returns were processed in fewer than three days on average, compared with nearly 17 days for paper filings.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Chief Deputy Comptroller Andy Schaufele said electronic filing also offers stronger protection for sensitive financial information while reducing delays tied to manual processing.

The office is offering several support options for taxpayers. The MyCOMConnect online portal provides secure digital assistance, while the Taxpayer Services Division hotline at 1 800 MDTAXES will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning February 2 through the April 15 deadline. In-person help is available at 11 branch offices statewide. A new Baltimore County location recently opened, and a Bel Air office is expected to begin operations in February. Officials noted that branch offices were closed on January 26 due to weather, though call centers and virtual appointments remained available.

A central focus this season is the Earned It campaign, a partnership with the Moore Miller administration aimed at increasing participation in the Earned Income Tax Credit and the state Child Tax Credit. The outreach targets eligible families, non-filers, and residents who may have missed the credits in prior years. Lierman said the programs remain among the state’s most effective tools to support working families.

The deadline to file 2025 Maryland state income tax returns is April 15, 2026.

Maryland Officially Opens 2026 Tax Filing Season, Refunds Start Next Week was originally published on 92q.com