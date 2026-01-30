Listen Live
Close
National

President Trump Signs EO for Freedom 250 IndyCar Race in D.C.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington D.C., set for Aug. 21-23, would be the first-ever IndyCar street race in the Nation's capital.

Published on January 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AUTO: NOV 04 Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar Series Sold to Penske Corp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump signed an Executive Order on Friday to officially launch an IndyCar race in the Nation’s capital.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington D.C. would be the first-ever IndyCar street race in D.C. and will be held near the National Mall in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

“This is a very exciting thing that we’re doing… It’s having to do with our great 250th birthday… We’re Celebrating Greatness with American Motor Racing,” President Trump said in the Oval Office.

The event is set for Aug. 21-23. A White House official said the Trump administration doesn’t believe it will need approval from Congress to put on the event and that they will work with D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser to make it happen.

“This is really an amazing time for us as a company to support the 250th anniversary for the country, and there’s no better way for us to bring automotive and speed into the D.C. area,” said Roger Penske, owner of Team Penske, IndyCar, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

According to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, spectators would have access to most of the grounds around the race track.

“To think, 190mph down Pennsylvania Avenue. This is going to be wild,” Duffy said. He also said the race will be free.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks, whose network airs IndyCar races, joined President Trump in the Oval Office when the announcement was made and the Executive Order was signed.

SEE ALSO

President Trump Signs EO for Freedom 250 IndyCar Race in D.C. was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

Hip-Hop Wired
Hot 107.9 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup For 30th Annual Birthday Bash

Hot 107.9 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup For 30th Annual Birthday Bash

Hip-Hop Wired
Aspen Kartier

Who Is Aspen Kartier & Why Did She Get Banned From Twitch?

Hip-Hop Wired
Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere

Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
We them ones comedy tour graphic
Events  |  WKYS Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour – Live at EagleBank Arena!

Washington covered in snow amid freezing temperatures
News  |  Mion Edwards

Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia

2019 Wizards Media Day
Sports  |  Mion Edwards

Washington Wizards to Celebrate John Wall’s Legacy

10 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

No Baddie Left Behind! A Look Back At Trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown Shattering The Internet With #ThatDress In 2016

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Entertainment  |  Dominique Da Diva

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Ari Lennox Drops Album, Trey Songz Lawsuit

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close