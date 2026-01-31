Megan Thee Stallion Enters Her ‘Wifely Era’ With Grandma’s Recipes, Klay Thompson’s Dad Mychal Proudly Praises Thee Hot Girl Chef

Megan Thee Stallion may be an international rap icon, but in the kitchen of Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson, she’s known as “Thee Hot Girl Chef.” The three-time Grammy winner has officially entered her “wifely era,” and she isn’t just winning over her man! Megan and Klay have reached the most important part of their relationship: family approval.

Source: Raymond Hall/GC Images / Raymond Hall/GC Images

According to TMZ, Daddy Thompson couldn’t stop singing Megan’s praises after catching up with cameras on Friday. While he admitted that nobody could ever out-cook his own mother, he didn’t hesitate to label Megan a professional-grade cook.

“Best I ever had in my life,” Mychal said regarding Megan’s barbecue baked beans. “Nobody could ever cook as good as my mother, but man, Megan is a chef. She could open a cooking school!”

The bond between Megan and Klay has been growing increasingly solid since they first went public in 2025, and it appears that food has played a central role in their bliss. While the world knows her as a chart-topping force, Megan recently told TODAY.com that her love for cooking is deeply rooted in her Southern upbringing and the traditions passed down through her family.

Partnering with Dunkin’ to launch her new “Megan’s Mango Protein Refresher,” she opened up about how she keeps her late grandmother’s culinary secrets guarded like a treasure. Megan joked that her grandma would be in an absolute “uproar” if she gave those recipes out to the public, though she did offer a small hint about the barbecue baked beans that have the Thompson family obsessed.

“I mean, I can’t just be giving out my secret recipes now. My grandma would be in an uproar, OK?” she stated. “Just know that it’s packed with lots of meat, lots of vegetables.”

Beyond the holiday spreads, the ongoing romance is fueled by a very specific weekly request that has become a viral sensation on TikTok. Megan revealed that Klay is completely addicted to a Southern delicacy: spaghetti with catfish. She shared that she gets “in her bag” to prepare the meal, which includes deep-fried catfish, spaghetti in red sauce, sweet Hawaiian rolls, and a heavy pour of Louisiana Hot Sauce. Klay has reportedly dubbed the meal “flawless” and “greatness,” claiming he asks for it nearly every week.

This domestic harmony has even extended to the broader family, as Megan was spotted courtside bonding with Klay’s mother, Julie, whom she affectionately calls “Miss Julie.” The two have been seen laughing and enjoying Mavericks games together, signaling that Megan has been fully embraced by the Thompson inner circle.

As BOSSIP reported, Megan admitted she was incredibly nervous about the high-stakes task of cooking Thanksgiving dinner for a family of professional athletes. She prepared an immaculate spread that featured holiday staples like collard greens, roasted carrots, and macaroni and cheese. During a voiceover on her social media, she joked that she gave the turkey a “BBL” by injecting it with flavor the night before. Mychal Thompson was so impressed by the feast that he took to the airwaves during a Lakers broadcast to call it the best Thanksgiving meal he had ever eaten.

The rapper’s culinary prowess is more than just a hobby; it’s a way for her to show her devotion to her partner. Megan confessed that she really wanted to show the Thompsons how much she loves their son through her effort in the kitchen. This “wifely era” has fans speculating that the couple is moving toward a more permanent commitment. After Meg posted a subliminal photo, rumors swirled that the duo recently purchased a home together.

The post Megan Thee Stallion Enters Her ‘Wifely Era’ With Grandma’s Recipes, Klay Thompson’s Dad Mychal Proudly Praises Thee Hot Girl Chef appeared first on Bossip.

Megan Thee Stallion Enters Her ‘Wifely Era’ With Grandma’s Recipes, Klay Thompson’s Dad Mychal Proudly Praises Thee Hot Girl Chef was originally published on bossip.com