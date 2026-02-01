Listen Live
Mad Skillz Takes Home GRAMMY For Best Spoken Word Album

VA's Own Mad Skillz wins the GRAMMY for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album for his innovative project, "WORDS FOR DAYS."

Published on February 1, 2026

68th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Mad Skillz took home the GRAMMY Award for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. His acclaimed release, “WORDS FOR DAYS VOL. 1,” has earned top honors. This win signals a powerful moment for both the artist and the genre.

Mad Skillz is long recognized for his vivid storytelling. With this album, he delivers a deeply personal and creative body of work. The eight-track project unfolds along the days of the week, with each song channeling a different mood and the everyday challenges we all encounter. From the reflective spirit of “Sunday’s Service” to the energy of “Saturday’s Groove,” the album plays like an audio diary. It weaves together themes of faith, resilience, and shared experience.

This creative approach is striking a chord with fans and critics alike. The album stands as a cultural touchstone within both spoken word and hip-hop. By linking the familiar rhythm of the week to universal emotions, Mad Skillz invites listeners to see themselves in stories of daily life. The album builds connections that transcend backgrounds. Tracks such as “Monday’s Blues” and “Thursday Struggles” highlight a talent for crafting authentic, relatable expression through poetry.

The project brings together a dynamic group of collaborators. Estelle, Radio B, and Gavin Williams each add depth to the journey through the week.

