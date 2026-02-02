Listen Live
Close
News

Druski Spotted At Knicks Game With Adult Star Bri Sky

Popular comedian and pitchman Druski was spotted sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game with Bri Sky, an adult performer

Published on February 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fanatics Studios Launch Event

Druski sparked romance rumors after the funnyman was spotted sitting courtside with a notable adult performer. During the New York Knicks’ Sunday night (February 2) game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Druski was seen witting with Bri Sky, although it isn’t known the status of their relationship.

As spotted by TMZ Sports, Druski, 31, and Bri Sky, 26, were seen entering Madison Square Garden ahead of the Knicks and Lakers showdown, which boasted several other celebrities, including Fat Joe, Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, and the usual suspects.

While it isn’t known if the pair were out on a date night, the chatter is certainly going to go up from here, considering the Atlanta-based comedian’s large profile. Druski had a brief but high-profile dating period with Rubi Rose, which kicked off in 2024.

Bri Sky has been linked to YouTuber Nick Nayersina and has also been linked with Jake Paul. The two sat down next the aforementioned Lee, so there were plenty of cameras zooming in to see what’s what.

Druski’s profile is larger than ever with spots with T-Mobile, Prize Picks, and GoPuff under his belt. He also got the attention of some so-called “megachurch” pastors for a hilarious video he posted spoofing the spectacle at some of these establishments.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Druski Spotted At Knicks Game With Adult Star Bri Sky was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Fanatics Studios Launch Event

Druski Spotted At Knicks Game With Adult Star Bri Sky

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Trevor Noah Fries Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

Hip-Hop Wired

Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Song

Hip-Hop Wired
WWE 2K26

The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of 'WWE 2K26' Standard Edtion

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
2019 Wizards Media Day
Sports  |  Mion Edwards

Washington Wizards to Celebrate John Wall’s Legacy

10 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

No Baddie Left Behind! A Look Back At Trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown Shattering The Internet With #ThatDress In 2016

Who's That One
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Who’s That One? Comedy Search for We Them Ones Tour!

15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Washington covered in snow amid freezing temperatures
News  |  Mion Edwards

Closings & Delays: D.C. Maryland and Virginia

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close