Black History Month: Celebration Vs. Performance

Black History Month's origins are rooted in resisting erasure of Black history and contributions.

Every February, Black History Month arrives with a familiar rhythm: school assemblies, corporate statements, large-scale events, curated playlists, and social media tributes honoring Black excellence. For many Black people, it’s a time of pride, reflection, and increased visibility. Yet alongside the celebration sits a long-standing tension, one that resurfaces year after year. Is Black History Month fulfilling its original purpose of education and remembrance, or has it drifted into something increasingly performative and commercialized?

That tension is not new. Black History Month was never designed to be a symbolic window dressing or a seasonal marketing opportunity. Its origins are rooted in resistance, education, and the fight to preserve historical truth in a country that systematically erased Black contributions.

The Purpose of Black History Month

Black History Month traces its roots to historian Carter G. Woodson, who established “Negro History Week” in 1926. Woodson understood that American education largely ignored or distorted Black history, reinforcing racial hierarchy through omission. His goal was simple: to ensure Black history was taught as American history, not as a footnote, but as a foundation.

By 1976, the observance expanded into Black History Month and received official U.S. government recognition. Yet the core mission never changed: sustained education, cultural pride, and historical accountability.

As writer Jamar Tisby explained in his 2025 Substack article, “Black History Month was never meant to be a generic celebration of ‘Black excellence’ in the abstract. It was rooted in a specific purpose and context—to encourage the study of African American history at a time when it was actively suppressed.” He further noted that “Even the transition from Negro History Week to Black History Month did not simply happen by itself. It was the result of sustained, intentional effort to promote an overlooked and undervalued people and their stories.”

Understanding that context matters, because forgetting it reveals how disconnected many have become from Black intellectual traditions that still shape how history is studied and understood today.

Celebration vs. Performance

There is no denying the joy and value Black History Month can bring. It creates space to honor trailblazers, artists, activists, and innovators, while offering younger generations moments of recognition often missing from traditional curricula.

The tension emerges when recognition stops at symbolism. Performative allyship appears when companies amplify Black voices in February but ignore inequity the rest of the year, or when history is reduced to a narrow set of notable Black figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, without grappling with systemic racism, resistance, or ongoing injustice.

Many organizations struggle to make the most of this time of year in a meaningful way. As noted by CMA Consult, too often, some efforts—regardless of intent—can come off as performative activism, aimed more at social capital or checking a DE&I box than contributing to genuine Black wellbeing. When Black History Month becomes about optics rather than outcomes, its original purpose is weakened.

The Problem of Commercialization

Commercialization further complicates the holiday’s meaning. From themed merchandise to limited-edition products, Black History Month is often treated as a seasonal marketing moment. While economic visibility for the holiday can be beneficial, issues arise when corporations profit from Black culture without reinvesting proceeds in Black communities, leadership, or long-term equity. A logo change or ad campaign cannot replace fair hiring practices, pay equity, or sustained community investment.

Preventing Performative Participation & Uplifting Black People

To protect the integrity of Black History Month, intention and accountability must remain at the forefront. Organizations and individuals should begin with a year-round commitment—actively supporting Black voices, businesses, and causes well beyond February.

Seeking guidance from Black-led organizations on how to meaningfully engage and give back during this month is essential. Institutions such as ASALH continue to safeguard the holiday’s original mission, alongside groups like the Association of Black Women Historians (ABWH), the SNCC Legacy Project, the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), and the African American Intellectual History Society (AAIHS). Much of today’s conversations around race, justice, and identity are rooted in the foundational work of these organizations.

Equally important, education must stay at the center of Black History Month, with an emphasis on uncovering lesser-known histories, movements of Black people, and the critical thinkers that shape our community, moving beyond simplified or easily digestible narratives to tell fuller, more accurate stories.

Another common pitfall is framing Black history primarily in relation to whiteness or oppression. While figures like Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and Jackie Robinson are rightly honored for their roles in social justice, their legacies are often flattened into trauma alone. Highlighting Black triumph alongside struggle restores fullness and humanity to these stories, and uplights the achievements of our ancestors in a way that can propel us and empower us to do the same.

Organizations should also listen and invest, funding scholarships, educational initiatives, and community programs, and measure impact by asking what truly changes once February ends.

Reclaiming Education as the Core

Education remains the strongest defense against dilution. Black history extends far beyond slavery and civil rights, encompassing science, politics, art, global influence, and resistance across centuries. Teaching this history honestly deepens understanding of the present and encourages critical thinking.

When schools, workplaces, and media commit to accuracy and depth, Black History Month becomes a catalyst—not a container. Black History Month is not inherently flawed, but it is unfinished. It can exist as both a celebration and a challenge. The difference lies in whether it’s treated as a symbolic checkpoint or a meaningful starting point for protecting Black people, our contributions, and our legacies.

