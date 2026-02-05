Listen Live
DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Brent Faiyaz Announces New Album “Icon”

DMV native Brent Faiyaz is dropping his third studio album, Icon, on February 13, executively produced by Raphael Saadiq.

Published on February 5, 2026

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

DMV native Brent Faiyaz is giving fans a Valentine’s Day treat with the announcement of his third studio album, Icon, dropping February 13. Known for his moody, emotionally charged R&B sound, Brent is expected to deliver another project that blends heartfelt lyrics with his signature smooth production.

The album is executively produced by Grammy-winning legend Raphael Saadiq, signaling a polished mix of classic soul influences and contemporary R&B vibes. Fans are already speculating about standout tracks, collaborations, and the creative direction Brent will take with Icon.

Brent Faiyaz has built a reputation for crafting intimate and soulful music that resonates deeply with listeners, and Iconappears poised to continue that trend. With the release strategically timed just before Valentine’s Day, the album promises to be both a commercial and emotional highlight for fans this season.

For supporters and collectors, Icon is shaping up to be a must-listen project, combining Brent’s moody storytelling with Saadiq’s seasoned production expertise. Whether streaming digitally or enjoying physical copies, fans can expect an album that showcases Brent Faiyaz’s growth as an artist while paying homage to classic R&B sounds.

