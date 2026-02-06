WKYS Couple Giveaway: R&B Live Tour at EagleBank Arena

Looking for the perfect Couple’s Night Out? WKYS is hooking you up! We’re giving you the chance to win tickets to the R&B Live Tour, happening February 13th at EagleBank Arena.

Enjoy a night of smooth R&B vibes featuring Tyrese, Jagged Edge, Tank, Silk, and more — the ultimate pre-Valentine’s celebration with you and your significant other!

To enter, register and upload a photo of you with your significant other! The contest runs February 6th through February 11th. Winner will receive a win a pair of tickets to the show.

No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older and a legal resident of the Washington, DC metropolitan area to enter. Additional restrictions may apply. See official rules for full details.

REGISTER HERE!