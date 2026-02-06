Listen Live
WKYS Couple Giveaway: R&B Live Tour at EagleBank Arena

Published on February 6, 2026

Looking for the perfect Couple’s Night Out? WKYS is hooking you up! We’re giving you the chance to win tickets to the R&B Live Tour, happening February 13th at EagleBank Arena.

Enjoy a night of smooth R&B vibes featuring Tyrese, Jagged Edge, Tank, Silk, and more — the ultimate pre-Valentine’s celebration with you and your significant other!

To enter, register and upload a photo of you with your significant other! The contest runs February 6th through February 11th. Winner will receive a win a pair of tickets to the show.

No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older and a legal resident of the Washington, DC metropolitan area to enter. Additional restrictions may apply. See official rules for full details.

REGISTER HERE!

