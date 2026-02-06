Seen On The Super Bowl Scene: Ciara, Gayle King, Druski & More Celebs Cheer On Ballers At The NFL Honors

As Super Bowl LX weekend kicked off, the NFL got an early jolt of excitement from the 15th annual NFL Honors ceremony, which aired live Thursday (Feb. 5) night on NBC and Peacock.

Source: Christopher Polk / Michael Loccisano / Christopher Polk

The star-studded event set the tone for the days leading up to The Big Game, bringing together players, legends, and celebrities to celebrate the league’s standout performers.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford emerged as this year’s MVP during a ceremony that blended heartfelt moments with lighthearted fun. From Stafford’s sweet red carpet appearance alongside his family to the emotional “In Memoriam” tribute honoring late NFL icons, the evening struck a balance between celebration and reflection.

With Jon Hamm at the helm as host, the atmosphere stayed lively throughout the night. Famous presenters mingled with Hall of Fame greats—including Druski and Steve Young—as they handed out honors recognizing top contributors from the 2025–2026 NFL season.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who is headed to the Super Bowl, earned his second Coach of the Year award. Meanwhile, Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner received the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which honors excellence both on and off the field.

All the 2026 Award Winners At The 15th Annual NFL Honors

MVP — Matthew Stafford (QB), Los Angeles Rams

Coach of the Year — Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

Comeback Player of the Year — Christian McCaffrey (RB), San Francisco 49ers

Offensive Player of the Year — Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR), Seattle Seahawks

Defensive Player of the Year — Myles Garrett (DE), Cleveland Browns

Offensive Rookie of the Year — Tetairoa McMillan (WR), Carolina Panthers

Defensive Rookie of the Year — Carson Schwesinger (LB), Cleveland Browns

Assistant Coach of the Year — Josh McDaniels (OC), New England Patriots

Protector of the Year — Joe Thuney (G), Chicago Bears

During the ceremony, Druski took the stage to present the Offensive Player of the Year award. While announcing Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the winner, he repeatedly mispronounced the wide receiver’s last name on live television.

The moment sparked backlash from within the Seahawks organization, with some expressing concern that the mistake detracted from Smith-Njigba’s accomplishment. The receiver was not present at the event and accepted the award through a pre-recorded video, so he was not on stage at the time.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

As clips of the moment spread online, Druski addressed the situation on social media after the show. He claimed he had not been given proper guidance on how to pronounce Smith-Njigba’s name beforehand.

Druski wrote, “NOBODY TOLD ME HOW TO PRONOUNCE ‘Jaxon Smith-Njigba’ CONGRATS THOUGH!”

In addition to recognizing the season’s top performers, NFL Honors also revealed the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 2026 class was announced live during Thursday’s broadcast and will be officially inducted ahead of the 2026–2027 season at the annual ceremony in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday, August 8.

Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL class of 2026:

Drew Brees (QB)

Roger Craig (RB)

Larry Fitzgerald (WR)

Luke Kuechly (LB)

Adam Vinatieri (kicker)

With NFL Honors now in the books, attention turns to Super Bowl Sunday, when the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will face off on February 8 in Super Bowl LX. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET across NBC and Peacock, followed by the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. ET and kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., at 6:30 p.m. ET.

