Source: iOne / other

Lore’l Shines on the Red Carpet at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards

Lore’l of The Morning Hustle brought all the energy to the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, hitting the red carpet to get the scoop from some of the biggest names in music and entertainment. Expressing her excitement for a night of fashion, music, and major awards, she promised to deliver the best interviews, and she did not disappoint. The atmosphere was electric as stars arrived for music’s biggest night.



The Atlanta connection was strong as Lore’l chopped it up with T.I. and Tiny. The conversation quickly turned to T.I.’s new look, with Tiny revealing he made the change without her input. Tip also confirmed that his next album will be his last, citing his 25-year career and the need to make way for a new generation of artists. He mentioned focusing on his grandchildren and celebrating major anniversaries for his classic albums I’m Serious and King, as well as the film ATL.

The night also had its share of emotional moments. Lore’l spoke with Kelly Osbourne, who was there to see the Grammys honor her late father, the legendary Ozzy Osbourne. Kelly shared her gratitude that the tribute was being performed by her dad’s close friends and peers, making the celebration of his legacy deeply personal and moving.

From CeeLo Green’s vibrant red attire to Keith Lee’s hilarious take on food and fighting, the red carpet was buzzing. Lore’l’s conversations captured the vibrant spirit of the Grammys, giving fans an inside look at the artists they love before the main show began.

Ari Lennox JD Collab, Amaya’s New Boo, Keith Lee Fight Advice, & More was originally published on themorninghustle.com