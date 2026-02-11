Listen Live
DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Bad Bunny Shines and Cardi B and Stefon Breakup

Bad Bunny Makes History at Big Game as Cardi B Breakup Rumors Swirl and Wendy Williams Mourns Loss

Published on February 11, 2026

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

Bad Bunny is still the talk of the timeline after making history as the first Spanish-language Latin solo artist to headline the Big Game. The six-time Grammy winner delivered a visually striking performance packed with symbolism, high-energy choreography, and unforgettable moments — including a real-life couple getting married onstage. According to reports, Bad Bunny even signed the marriage certificate and covered the wedding cake, adding an extra layer of heart to the spectacle.

The performance featured choreography by the same creative behind Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show and included star-studded cameos from Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Cardi B, Karol G, Jessica Alba, and Pedro Pascal. One message stood out most to fans: “The only thing stronger than hate is love,” which resonated deeply across social media.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown raised eyebrows after posting what some fans interpreted as subtle shade toward Bad Bunny, sparking debate online. At the same time, rumors began circulating about Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs after fans noticed the two no longer follow each other on social media. Speculation intensified when Diggs was spotted at the game surrounded by family, with Cardi notably absent.

In more somber news, Wendy Williams’ family is mourning the loss of her father, who passed away at 94, with the news shared by her niece in an emotional post. Rapper Lil Jon is also grieving after announcing the death of his son.

For more entertainment updates and trending stories, fans are encouraged to stay locked in with Diva’s Daily Dirt.

