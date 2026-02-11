REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Ja Rule Flight Drama and Glorilla Family Feud

Ja Rule experienced an unexpected confrontation on a Delta flight when he ended up sitting directly in front of Tony Yayo and Uncle Murder. According to social media reports, tensions escalated, and Ja Rule even reportedly threw a pillow at Yayo during the encounter. Witnesses captured the chaos, including a passenger trying to remain out of the conflict. Ja Rule was later rebooked on another flight, but the incident quickly went viral and has fans talking.

Meanwhile, Glorilla’s family drama continues to dominate social media. Her sister, Victoria Woods, publicly criticized the rapper for allegedly neglecting their family. The feud escalated online, with Glorilla responding to the accusations. During a live stream, their father and mother also weighed in, attempting to clarify family matters. Glorilla warned her sister to handle her business and stop misrepresenting her, even referencing past family events, including mental health history, in a direct and candid response.

The combination of celebrity altercations and viral family feuds shows how quickly personal matters can dominate social platforms. From heated flight encounters to public family spats, fans are keeping a close eye on both Ja Rule and Glorilla as the stories continue to unfold.

For more updates, follow LadyReddzz on Instagram at @ladyreddzz for ongoing entertainment news coverage.