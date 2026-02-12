Listen Live
Trial Date Set For Takeoff’s Murder Suspect

A trial date has officially been set in the murder case of Takeoff.

Published on February 12, 2026

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 - Concert
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

A trial date has officially been set in the murder case of Takeoff.

The late Migos rapper’s untimely passing in 2022 has seen limited public developments in recent months. According to reports, Patrick Clark has been accused of fatally shooting Takeoff and is now set to stand trial.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Nov.5.

Takeoff was tragically killed in November 2022 following an argument that broke out over a dice game in Houston. The shooting occurred outside 810 Billiards & Bowling, where the Atlanta rapper and another bystander were struck by gunfire.

Clark was arrested roughly a month after the incident, following the recovery of surveillance footage. Authorities claim the video identified him as the shooter. He later pleaded not guilty and posted $1 million bond.

Since Takeoff’s passing, the Hip-Hop world has connoted to mourn the quiet, laid-back lyricist. His uncle and fellow Migos member, Quavo, has been especially open about how difficult the loss has been.

In 2024, Huncho shared a video on YouTube reflecting on his grief:

“I miss him a lot, and I love him. He know I love him. That’s what we always know. So when you see me, and you see me smiling or something like that, you don’t gotta never think I forgot about him, or I’ll forget about him. I think about him all the time. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep, and that’s it. I just know he’s here. If I can’t feel him, I just know he’s around.”

As the trial approaches, many are still seeking justice and closure in the heartbreaking loss of one of Atlanta’s most beloved voices.

Trial Date Set For Takeoff’s Murder Suspect was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Black History Month

