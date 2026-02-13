DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B Tour Talk, J. Cole Surprise & Wale

Cardi B officially kicked off her Little Miss Drama Tour in Palm Desert, California, and she wasted no time setting the tone. The rapper made it clear she’s standing ten toes down for her fans, joking about keeping protection close and continuing her ongoing back-and-forth with fellow rapper BIA. With bold statements and high-energy performances, the tour is already living up to its name.

Cardi is also making major moves in the beauty space. After years of sharing her homemade hair treatments online, she revealed that her upcoming Grow Good haircare line has been in development for three years and is expected to launch this spring. Fans are eager to see how the line performs as celebrity beauty brands continue to dominate the market.

Meanwhile, DMV fans were buzzing after J. Cole made a surprise appearance at Howard University. The rapper hugged fans, handed out CDs, and even invited a few supporters for a ride to preview new music, leaving many locals excited — and others salty they missed the moment.

Rounding out the headlines, Wale announced his Everything Is a Lot Tour, featuring Smino. The 22-date run launches in May and marks a new, more personal era for the rapper. Tickets go on sale soon, with opportunities for fans to win passes by staying tapped in.

For more entertainment news, tune in and stay locked in to The Dominique Da Diva Show.