Listen Live
Close
News

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Save America Act Raises Voting Access Concerns

The proposed Save America Act is moving to the Senate, sparking debate over new voter ID rules, proof of citizenship requirements, and limits on mail-in voting.

Published on February 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

The proposed Save America Act is gaining attention as it advances to the U.S. Senate, with supporters and critics debating how the legislation could impact voter access nationwide. The bill would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship at the time of voter registration and introduce a nationwide photo ID mandate.

Under the proposal, the list of acceptable identification would be more limited than what many states currently allow. Notably, student IDs would not be accepted, and the bill would significantly restrict the use of mail-in voting. While supporters argue the measure strengthens election integrity, critics say it could create new barriers for eligible voters.

Lawmakers previously passed an earlier version of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act in 2024, but that effort stalled in the Senate due to a lack of Democratic support. This year’s version, introduced by a Texas representative, expands on the earlier proposal by adding stricter voter ID provisions.

Questions are already emerging about how the legislation would affect people who lack immediate access to birth certificates or those whose legal names have changed due to marriage. Voting rights advocates warn these requirements could disproportionately impact certain communities.

With midterm elections approaching, the timing of the bill has raised additional scrutiny. Public conversation around the proposal has extended beyond lawmakers, with public figures like Nicki Minaj weighing in online. As the bill’s future in the Senate remains uncertain, its potential impact on voter participation continues to be closely watched.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

2025 Dreamville Music Festival

J. Cole Fires Back At Cam’ron, Asks Judge To Toss Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired

T.I. Fires Back At 50 Cent Online Amid VERZUZ Chatter

Hip-Hop Wired
Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies in oversight hearing

The Web Mocks AG Pam Bondi's Congressional Crash Out

Hip-Hop Wired
"Law & Order" 25th Anniversary Celebration

Ice-T Claps Back At MAGA Over His Bad Bunny Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
12 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

GYATT To Be More Careful! Danielle Brooks Bawwwdies Fans Into A Frenzy, Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion

iOne Local | We Them Ones Comedy Search vote | 2026-01-29
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Search

Style & Fashion  |  Nia Noelle

Coco Jones Shines at Super Bowl with Powerful Tribute to Black History and Whitney Houston

Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

ICYMI: J. Cole Freestyle, Social Media Judging, & Hampton U History

Universal Music Group's After Party Celebrating The 68th GRAMMY Awards
Music  |  Little Bacon Bear

Wale Opens Up About “Everything Is a Lot,” Leon Thomas Collab, and Romance

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close