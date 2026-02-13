Listen Live
BLACK WATCH: (2.13.26) ‘Cross' Season 2 & ‘Soul Power'

We're viewing everybody Black for the culture.

Published on February 13, 2026

Source: Amazon / Amazon

We’re in the midst of February, which means it’s Black History Month, and if you’re romantically involved, Valentine’s Day is right, there.

This latest Black Watch offers options that tap into both events. There’s also the NBA All-Star game, though all of it’s gimmicks are getting long in the tooth. Anyway, for this edition, we have the return of Aldis Hodge solving crimes deep in Washington D.C. and a look at Rick Barry and Dr. J’s ABA.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

Cross – Prime

Cross
Source: Courtesy of Ian Watson / Prime Video

We knew the first season of Cross was going to legit, and it totally delivered. The second season recently arrived and we’re expecting nothing but excelled. Aldis Hodge reprised his role as Alex Cross, a Black man who does double duty as a homicide detective and a forensic psychologist. For season two, businessman Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) asks for protection so Cross and FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) team up to hold him down and find a gruesome killer. Oh yeah, Cross’ homie John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa) is also back in the fold. Our only beef is that they whole season doesn’t drop at one time.

Watch Cross on Prime Video. —Alvin aqua Blanco


Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association – Prime Video

Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association On Amazon
Source: Amazon / Amazon

Before you commence to hate-watching the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, there’s a new documentary to watch that will take you back to a time when basketball was pure: Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association. Long before the modern-day NBA —and the merger—there was the ABA. The league had way more swag than the buttoned-up types in the NBA, and introduced America to the three-point line and the Slam Dunk Contest. But that integral cultural thread in basketball’s history is often overlooked, so producers Common and Dr. J brought in legends like Larry Brown, Rick Barry, and Walt Frazier to remind viewers in this four-part docuseries.

Stream Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association on Amazon Prime now. — Bruce Goodwin II

