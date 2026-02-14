Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion Talks Lover Girl Era With Klay Thompson

‘I’m Comfy, Babe!’ Megan Thee Stallion Details Her Lover Girl Era With Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion never misses a chance to gush about her relationship with NBA champion Klay Thompson

Published on February 14, 2026

Celebrity Sightings of Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson In New York City - July 16, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is happily in love with her man, her man, her baby, her baby Klay Thompson and now she’s sharing the deets on how he came into her life.

Fresh off of pulling out all the stops for his “Klay Day,” including a surprise Bone Thugs In Harmony performance in a private party, thee Hot Girl coach gushed about how her love with Thompson came at the right time.

“I didn’t even know I was going to be in my relationship, to be honest,” she told PEOPLE. “I think that because finally I started being in a better mind space about myself and my life, and I had already been doing a lot of work to heal me. I had been going to therapy, I had a bunch of activities that I started doing for myself; maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right.”

She continued,

“This is one of the first times that I’ve ever been just overly comfortable. I’m comfy, babe!”

Thee Stallion and Captain Klay have been had no problem putting their love on display since first hitting the red carpet together in 2025. From cute reels to family time for the holidays, they’ve proven that they are locked in for the long haul.

Though she’s happy as a clam, Meg is still telling the girls not to rush into things before they’re truly ready.

“Well, I don’t never want to tell [anybody] to just jump in a relationship just because everybody else got one, and I’m not going to tell you to just jump in a relationship because you have to,” she said. “I didn’t even know I was going to be in my relationship, to be honest.”

We stan an honest queen and we LOVE seeing Meg in her lover girl era. Good job, Klay!

