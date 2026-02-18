Diva’s Daily Dirt: J. Cole’s World Tour, Lil Durk’s Legal Woes, and ANTM’s Return?

✕

The entertainment world is buzzing with major news, and Dominique Da Diva has all the details in the latest Daily Dirt report. From massive tour announcements to serious legal developments and the return of a reality TV classic, there is a lot to unpack.

First up, get your coins ready because J. Cole is hitting the road. The Dreamville icon just announced “The Fall Off,” his first solo headlining tour in five years and his first global tour in nearly a decade. Fans are hyped, and for good reason. Cole is bringing the show to the DMV, with a stop scheduled for the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on July 23rd. Proving they aren’t playing around, tickets went on sale almost immediately after the announcement. This tour feels like a major cultural moment, especially with all the talk of it being his final run before retirement.

In more serious news, the situation for Lil Durk is getting complicated. A federal judge has ruled that some of the rapper’s lyrics and screenshots from his music videos will be permitted as evidence in his upcoming murder-for-hire trial. This comes after news of incriminating text messages also being considered. With a hearing set for February 23rd to finalize evidence and the trial scheduled for April 13th, the pressure is mounting. Many have noticed that the usual chorus of “Free Durk” from fellow rappers is quieter this time. However, Durk has secured high-profile attorney Drew Findling, who has successfully represented Cardi B and other major celebrities, so there’s still a chance he could turn this situation around.

Finally, in a blast from the past, Tyra Banks is teasing a potential comeback for America’s Next Top Model. The news comes as Netflix just dropped a three-part docuseries, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, which has many fans re-examining the show’s controversial moments through a modern lens. Despite the criticism, Tyra seems ready to move forward with a 25th cycle. It leaves us all wondering: what does ANTM look like today? Will it be on a streaming service? Will we get to vote? And most importantly, do we still care? It seems we’ll have to wait and see.