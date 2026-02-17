Body Tea — Serena Williams Flaunts Her New Physique In Steamy Pole Session

Source: WWD / Getty

Serena Williams is embracing her new physique and proudly putting it on display for fans. The retired tennis icon, who revealed in 2025 that she began using the GLP-1 weight-loss medication Ro, shared a striking TikTok on Feb. 12 showcasing her strength inside a gym.

In the clip, Williams confidently climbs a stripper pole, highlighting her toned abs and athletic build while wearing a white sports bra and matching athletic shorts. She smoothly pulls herself up the pole, briefly suspending herself with her legs extended, before transitioning to an aerial yoga swing to stretch and continue her workout.

“I’m back to training on my 2 favorite devices,” Williams captioned the video, which featured a bounce remix of Beyoncé’s “Check On It” playing in the background.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Idiots Don’t Understand Lighting’ — Alexis Ohanian Checks Trolls Spreading Skin-Bleaching Lies About Serena Williams

Fans quickly filled the comments with praise. “Me watching at home happy for your glow!” one supporter wrote.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Another added, “Serena can do anything she wants with her natural body looking like this!” while someone else cheered, “Body Teaaaa!”

Sadly, a handful of critics also chimed in with remarks like “training for what exactly” and “Girl what are you doing!” but the negativity was swiftly overshadowed by supporters speculating that the 23-time Grand Slam champion might be plotting a return to tennis.

“She’s getting ready to restore ORDER! Williams Tennis Association,” one fan joked.

Serena Williams has been open about her weight loss journey on the GLP-1 med Ro.

Earlier in 2025, Williams announced she was partnering with Ro as part of her weight-loss journey, serving as a celebrity patient ambassador in a multi-year campaign, according to a press release. After welcoming her children, Williams said she sought additional support to reach her health goals when diet and intense training alone were no longer producing results. Turning to Ro gave her access to GLP-1 treatment, clinical care, and ongoing guidance.

“I trained at the highest level, ate a clean diet, pushed myself, and still, after having kids, my body just wouldn’t respond. I realized it wasn’t about willpower; it was biological. My body needed the GLP-1 and clinical support,“ she shared at the time. “I’m partnering with Ro because if I needed help as a top athlete doing everything at level 10, I know others are struggling too, and everyone deserves access to the treatment they need. This isn’t a shortcut. It’s healthcare.”

On Jan. 9, Williams also updated followers on TikTok about her GLP-1 journey, sharing that she was still in “love” with the process. However, she noted that a minor injury had temporarily limited her usual workout routine. For now, she’s prioritizing walking and light movement while continuing the medication.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘We Blinked And She Grew Up!’ — Serena Williams’ Fans Can’t Believe How Grown Olympia Looks In Adorable New Pics

Body Tea — Serena Williams Flaunts Her New Physique In Steamy Pole Session was originally published on madamenoire.com