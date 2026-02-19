Diva’s Daily Dirt: J. Cole Ticket Chaos, AFRAM Lineup & Chris Brown

Overwhelming demand causes chaos for J. Cole concert ticket sales

J. Cole Fans Battle Ticket Queues, AFRAM Announces Lineup, and Is Chris Brown a Father Again?

The entertainment news cycle is on fire, and Dominique Da Diva is giving it to you straight, no chaser, with the latest Daily Dirt recap. From concert ticket chaos to major festival announcements and a little bit of baby mama drama, there’s plenty to talk about.

First, the excitement for J. Cole’s “The Fall Off World Tour” has hit a serious snag for many fans. While the announcement of his first world tour in years sparked joy, the ticket-buying process turned into what some are calling the Hunger Games. Fans reported sitting in massive digital queues for hours, with J. Cole’s own manager confirming that over a million people were trying to get tickets for the East Coast and Midwest shows alone. The frustration is real. When you’re trying to see one of your favorite artists, the last thing you want is to battle a website, hoping your money is still there when you finally get through. As the Diva said, that’s why you gotta keep it locked on the radio—we put you in the building without the hassle.

On a much brighter note for the DMV, Baltimore’s beloved AFRAM festival is back, bigger and better, for its 50th anniversary. Mayor Brandon M. Scott just announced the star-studded lineup for the celebration, which is set to take over Druid Hill Park on Juneteenth weekend, from June 19th to June 21st. This free, family-oriented event is a cornerstone of culture and community in the city. This year’s lineup is incredible, featuring performances from Baltimore’s own Paula Campbell and Lil Mo, plus PJ Morton, Tamia, The Lox, Mario, and the legendary Uncle Charlie Wilson. It’s a homecoming celebration that promises to be a major highlight of the summer.

Finally, is Chris Brown about to be a father of four? The rumor mill is spinning after one of his ex-girlfriends and baby mothers, Diamond, took to social media with a message. She posted on her story, “Leave me and mines alone, worry about your new baby on the way,” and tagged Chris Brown’s official account. Diamond and Chris share a daughter, Lovely, and he also has his daughter Royalty and son Aiko. Chris hasn’t responded yet, but you know we’ll be watching. He definitely made some bank from his tour, so another baby would be well taken care of.