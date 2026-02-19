Tyler Reddick On Viral Michael Jordan Video: “I Don’t See What Other People See”

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty / Tyler Reddick / Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan has been the talk of the internet the past couple of days following a viral video showing him allegedly inappropriately touching NASCAR star Tyler Reddick’s son. Reddick is now responding to that video, and isn’ter alert: He isn’t on the cancel Michael Jordan train.

Quick refresher: His Airness faced significant social media backlash for his interaction with Reddick’s six-year-old son, Beau, during the 23XI Racing team’s Daytona 500 win.

In the video making the rounds on social media, Jordan can be seen grabbing Beau’s shirt and brushing something off his leg during the post-race celebration in Victory Lane.

Tyler Reddick Isn’t Seeing What Others Are

Reddick spoke on the moment during his appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s SiriusXM radio show and pretty much threw cold water on everyone thinking something insidious was going on.

“From my perspective, I’ve gotten to know Michael and his family very well over the years I’ve been here with 23XI, and I don’t see what other people see when it comes to this,” Reddick said. “For me, it’s a huge moment; this is the biggest moment of my career.

“It’s a huge moment for my family and for his family, and I just put that off to the side and think about the look on [Michael Jordan’s wife] Yvette’s face and the whole family and his whole group when they got to victory lane too, and just how happy everybody was celebrating together. So, that’s where I’m at with it.”

Well, there you have it.

According to New York Post Sports, Jordan has a close relationship with Reddick, who drives the No. 45 Toyota stock car co-owned by Jordan and Danny Hemlin, and carried Beau to Victory Lane following his team’s win.

In a second video, Beau can be seen being showered in ice, which others on social media believe Jordan was trying to clean off the child.

Still, even though someone who is definitely close to the alleged incident brushed off the moment, that won’t be enough to clear Jordan, who, in social media’s court of public opinion, did something crazy with a child, is automatically guilty.

You can see reactions below.