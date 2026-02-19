Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Tyra Banks Slammed By 'ANTM' Alum Tiffany Richardson

Tyra Banks Slammed By 'ANTM' Alum Tiffany Richardson Following Netflix's 'Reality Check' Doc

"Hold up @TyraBanks let's keep it cute," she began in a since-deleted post. "You are one lying a— b—. You know how you treated me the whole time off and on camera, YOU WAS A BULLY!!!"

Published on February 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Richardson revisits the moment to share personal commentary, and she also touched on it on social media Feb. 17. She had plenty of time for Banks.
  • Richardson also accused the show of editing the scene to make Banks look in a more positive light, protraying as her as being supportive.
  • Tyra Banks addressed the moment in the series, acknowledging that she had gone too far.
Tyra Banks Slammed By 'ANTM' Alum Tiffany Richardson
Chelsea Lauren / Tyra Banks

Netflix’s latest docuseries, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, is sparking new conversations and backlash about the popular reality series. Tiffany Richardson, a former contestant, is also chiming in, calling the series’s creator, executive producer, and host, Tyra Banks, “a bully.”

For avid watchers of ANTM, they of course remember Richardson from both cycle 3 and cycle 4 of the reality competition, who is best known for the infamous moment where Banks yelled at her, “I was rooting for you,” which became an iconic meme.

Related Stories

Richardson revisits the moment to share personal commentary, and she also touched on it on social media Feb. 17. She had plenty of time for Banks.

“Hold up @TyraBanks let’s keep it cute,” she began in a since-deleted post. “You are one lying a— b—. You know how you treated me the whole time off and on camera, YOU WAS A BULLY!!!”

 “You treated me like sh— and said the nastiest things about me and my son,” she continued.

Richardson also accused the show of editing the scene to make Banks look in a more positive light, protraying as her as being supportive.

“That is not how the argument went but YALL EDITED TO MAKE IT LOOK LIKE YOU CARED,” Richardson claimed.

She also addressed Banks personally, telling her, “I BET YOU WONT SIT DOWN WITH ME FACE TO FACE AND TALK ABOUT IT!!!”

Tyra Banks Says She Went “Too Far” Regarding Her Moment With Tiffany Richardson

Banks addressed the moment in the series, acknowledging that she had gone too far.

“I went too far. You know, I lost it,” Banks says in the documentary. “It was probably bigger than her. It was family, friends, society, Black girls, all the challenges that we have. So many people saying that we’re not good enough. I think all that was in that moment.”

Well, social media doesn’t agree and is joining Richardson in slamming Tyra Banks.

You can see those reactions below.

Tyra Banks Slammed By 'ANTM' Alum Tiffany Richardson Following Netflix's 'Reality Check' Doc was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Hosts Black History Month Reception At The White House

Documented Racist Trump’s Black History Month Remarks Send Internet Reeling

Hip-Hop Wired
Locals Call For Capping Cross-Bronx Expressway To Reduce Negative Health Effects

Bronx Mall Madness: Hundreds Of Teens Rush Stores And Things Got Ugly

Hip-Hop Wired
Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Birthday Bentley From Klay Thompson

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Prayers Up! Wiz Khalifa Mourns The Death Of His Father At 63, Reveals Their Last Conversation

Style & Fashion  |  Joce Blake

Harlem’s Fashion Row x GAP’s Latest Drop Is Black History Personified

Business & Economy  |  Keenan Higgins

A Financial Guide For Black Families Eyeing Generational Wealth

2 Items
Lifestyle  |  Sammy Approved

15 Black Superstitions Passed Down Through Generations

Pop Culture  |  imjeremiahjones

POST SHOW: Ice Protests, J. Cole, & HBCU Pride

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close