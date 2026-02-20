Listen Live
Desktop banner image

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Close
Entertainment

Drew Sidora & Chanel Scott On Dating, Divorce, & RHOA

Drew Sidora & Chanel Scott Talk Dating, Divorce, & RHOA

Published on February 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Drew Sidora and Chanel Scott Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / other

Chanel Scott and Drew Sidora recently joined the Morning Hustle crew for a candid conversation, covering everything from modern dating and divorce to the challenges of fame and family life. The interview gave listeners an inside look into their personal experiences and professional journeys.


The discussion kicked off with real talk about relationships. Scott, known for her “Relationships Matter” brand, and Sidora, who has been open about her recent divorce on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, didn’t hold back. They touched on current trends like “$0 dates,” with Scott noting, “Why should you spend money on someone that you don’t like?” Drew also shared her perspective on moving forward after her ten-year marriage, emphasizing her desire to “take it slow and build a friendship.”

Professionally, both women are making moves. They spoke about their current projects, including Chanel and Drew teaming up for Scott’s CheMinistry 10-Year Anniversary Experience. The conversation also explored the business side of the entertainment world, highlighting the importance of ownership and creative control, especially with the rise of streaming platforms.

The hosts and guests also weighed in on social issues and the realities of raising children in the public eye. Drew shared how her kids navigate having a famous parent, from her son telling lunch ladies to watch him on TV to protecting them from the pressures of fame. She stressed that children “are innocent and they should remain” that way.

The wide-ranging interview offered a mix of humor, vulnerability, and valuable insights. For the full, unfiltered conversation and more great content, make sure you tune in to the Morning Hustle.

RELATED STORIES:

‘RHOA’ Star Drew Sidora Shades Porsha Williams’ Go Naked Hair

How To Tackle Finances In New Relationships

#RHOA Rumor Control: K. Michelle Denies Having A Shady Songstress Scuffle With Drew Sidora–‘STOP LYING ON ME!’

SEE ALSO

Drew Sidora & Chanel Scott Talk Dating, Divorce, & RHOA was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

"America's Next Top Model" Cycle 22 Premiere Party Presented By OPPO And NYLON

Tyra Banks Slammed By 'ANTM' Alum Tiffany Richardson Following Netflix's 'Reality Check' Doc

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Hosts Black History Month Reception At The White House

Documented Racist Trump’s Black History Month Remarks Send Internet Reeling

Hip-Hop Wired
Rod Wave In Concert - Detriot, MI

Hip-Hop Mourns Jacksonville Rapper Lil Poppa, Dead At 25

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Prayers Up! Wiz Khalifa Mourns The Death Of His Father At 63, Reveals Their Last Conversation

Style & Fashion  |  Joce Blake

Harlem’s Fashion Row x GAP’s Latest Drop Is Black History Personified

Business & Economy  |  Keenan Higgins

A Financial Guide For Black Families Eyeing Generational Wealth

Pop Culture  |  imjeremiahjones

POST SHOW: Ice Protests, J. Cole, & HBCU Pride

2 Items
Lifestyle  |  Sammy Approved

15 Black Superstitions Passed Down Through Generations

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close