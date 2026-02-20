Hawks & Chase Turn State Farm Arena Into A Cultural Homecoming For 8th Annual HBCU Night

Hawks and Chase host HBCU Night, transforming arena into cultural homecoming celebration.

Storytelling, career-building, and financial empowerment featured in pregame fireside chat.

Halftime show spotlights marching bands, dance teams, and interactive fan activities.

It’s STILL #BlackHistoryMonth, and if there’s one thing Atlanta will do, it’s show up for its own–especially when it comes to the Hawks and historically Black colleges and universities.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

On Saturday, Feb. 7, the Hawks, in partnership with Chase, transformed State Farm Arena into a cultural homecoming for the franchise’s eighth annual HBCU Night. As the team took on the Charlotte Hornets in front of a packed crowd, the energy in the building felt less like a regular-season game and more like a celebration of legacy, excellence, and Black pride.

From the moment I arrived, the arena was buzzing. Seats were filled early with fans from across Atlanta and beyond, many proudly representing their alma maters. On the screens, energetic crowd shots highlighted alumni and students from different historically Black colleges and universities, reinforcing the spirit of unity that HBCUs have always fostered.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Storytelling At The Center

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Before the game even tipped off, the Hawks and Chase hosted a private pregame fireside chat titled “From Atlanta to the World: The Power of Storytelling, Culture and Community.” The conversation featured Florida A&M University alumnus and award-winning film producer Will Packer, founder and CEO of Will Packer Productions, moderated by Imani Ellis, founder and CEO of CultureCon.

Though the in-person chat was private, fans were able to livestream the discussion, which centered on career building, financial empowerment, and the global power of Black storytelling. Packer emphasized that the partnership between the Hawks and Chase represents more than a one-night activation. It is an investment in future storytellers and leaders.

That intentionality carried throughout the evening.

A Soundtrack Of Black Excellence

The night opened with a powerful performance from Clark Atlanta University’s Philharmonic Society choir, one of the nation’s leading choirs with national and international recognition. Their rendition of the National Anthem set a reverent yet triumphant tone.

On the concourse, members of Clark Atlanta’s Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Alpha Pi Chapter, brought tradition to life with a spirited stroll that drew cheers from nearby fans.

By halftime, the arena was fully immersed in HBCU culture. Alabama A&M University’s “Marching Maroon and White” and Clark Atlanta University’s “Mighty Marching Panthers” took the floor for a dynamic joint performance that felt like a classic Southern homecoming showdown.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

I had the opportunity to be escorted courtside to view the halftime show up close, and the precision, sound, and showmanship were unmatched.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The ATL Dancers also took the spotlight, joined by Mahogany in Motion, the official dance team of Spelman and Morehouse College. The blend of professional NBA entertainment and collegiate performance teams created a seamless bridge between campus culture and the big league stage.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Community, Opportunity & A Little Luck

HBCU Night was not just about performances; it was interactive and layered.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

At one point, Georgia Lottery prize balls dropped from the ceiling, giving fans the chance to literally reach for the sky in hopes of grabbing a winning opportunity. There was also a half-court jackpot shot attempt that brought the entire arena to its feet. Though the fan did not make the shot, the moment captured the communal excitement that defined the evening.

Throughout the game, the Hawks and Chase spotlighted Spelman College graduate Dr. Zerita Buchanan, owner of Dental Dreams, LLC, a private dental practice that doubles as a vocational training center and innovation hub for students pursuing careers in dentistry. The organization also hosted an HBCU Student Marketplace on the concourse, amplifying young entrepreneurs and reinforcing the economic power within these institutions.

Fans in attendance received a Peachtree-themed City Edition rally towel courtesy of Chase, adding another layer of unity as thousands waved them in sync.

Culture On And Off The Court

Even between plays, the Hawks found ways to weave culture into the experience. During in-game features, players shared their personal “Mount Rushmore” of artists. Drake, Lauryn Hill, J. Cole, and more made appearances across different lists. It was a subtle but meaningful reminder that the players fans cheer for are shaped by the same cultural influences as the communities they represent.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Beyond the scoreboard, the camaraderie among different HBCU supporters stood out most. There was no rivalry energy, only pride: different colors, different chapters, one shared legacy.

The Hawks have long championed their “True to Atlanta” mantra, and on this HBCU night, that commitment felt tangible. It was not just a themed game. It was a reminder that Black education, Black artistry, and Black entrepreneurship remain central to Atlanta’s heartbeat.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

For a few hours inside State Farm Arena, it felt like the entire culture had a courtside seat.

Hawks & Chase Turn State Farm Arena Into A Cultural Homecoming For 8th Annual HBCU Night was originally published on bossip.com