Listen Live
Close
News

50 Cent Posts Jim Jones Trying To Break Into His Podcast Studio

50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

You cannot give 50 Cent any material to work with when you're beefing with him...

Published on February 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

While 50 Cent takes on an unforeseen and unnecessary beef with T.I., the King of Petty has decided to microwave his old beef with Jim Jones to remind everyone that when it comes to clowning his opps, Fiddy will forever have time to cook up whatever’s necessary.

Over the weekend, while T.I. was declaring war on the Queens rapper, 50 took some time to take to social media to show just how down bad he’s got Jim Jones these days, as he’s locked him out of his own Let’s Rap About It podcast studio. In a post that 50 shared over the weekend, he showed some security footage of Jim Jones attempting to kick down the door to the studio where he, Fabolous, Dave East and Maino would record their podcast.

Related Stories

In an attempt to troll Jim over the incident, 50 shared the video and in the caption wrote, “Damn bro this wouldn’t happen if we was friends, wanna be friends? I don’t know let’s rap about it ! LOL.”

Taking that same energy into the weekend, 50 again shared the footage of Jim attempting to kick in the door (without the four-four though), but this time added an image of himself with the co-owner of the building writing, “Sam is my partner I own the joint, now you’re gonna fix every door you kick or I’m gonna kick ya ass Jimmy… by Monday, your destroying my property.”

First of all, it’s “you’re,” 50. Second, LOL. Damnit, man. 50 don’t miss.

The incident comes after Jim Jones and company were evicted from the building after failing to pay rent for a hot minute. You’d think with all that jewelry that the Let’s Rap About It crew stays rocking amongst themselves that they’d chip in on a monthly basis to pay the rent. Guess not.

Jim Jones hasn’t responded to the video yet, but you know if he doesn’t pay up, 50 is going to continue to roast the Harlem rapper every chance he gets.

What do y’all think about this latest development in the ridiculous drama between 50 Cent and Jim Jones? Let us know in the comments section below.

SEE ALSO

50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

Man With Tourette's Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Donald Is That You?: Social Media Wonders If President Trump Called Into C-SPAN Using "John Barron" Pseudonym To Slam The Supreme Court's Decision On Tariffs

Hip-Hop Wired
Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol

Byron Donalds' Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting 'Hallow' App

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Pop Culture  |  imjeremiahjones

POST SHOW: Ice Protests, J. Cole, & HBCU Pride

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Black NASCAR Drivers: A Timeline Of The Ones Who Changed The Sport

Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Independent Blueprint: LaRussell Talks Marketing, Money & Mindset

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Gov. Wes Moore Says He Was Removed From NGA Dinner

wkys rnb live dc
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

WKYS Couple Giveaway: R&B Live Tour at EagleBank Arena

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close