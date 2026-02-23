50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

While 50 Cent takes on an unforeseen and unnecessary beef with T.I., the King of Petty has decided to microwave his old beef with Jim Jones to remind everyone that when it comes to clowning his opps, Fiddy will forever have time to cook up whatever’s necessary.

Over the weekend, while T.I. was declaring war on the Queens rapper, 50 took some time to take to social media to show just how down bad he’s got Jim Jones these days, as he’s locked him out of his own Let’s Rap About It podcast studio. In a post that 50 shared over the weekend, he showed some security footage of Jim Jones attempting to kick down the door to the studio where he, Fabolous, Dave East and Maino would record their podcast.

In an attempt to troll Jim over the incident, 50 shared the video and in the caption wrote, “Damn bro this wouldn’t happen if we was friends, wanna be friends? I don’t know let’s rap about it ! LOL.”

Taking that same energy into the weekend, 50 again shared the footage of Jim attempting to kick in the door (without the four-four though), but this time added an image of himself with the co-owner of the building writing, “Sam is my partner I own the joint, now you’re gonna fix every door you kick or I’m gonna kick ya ass Jimmy… by Monday, your destroying my property.”

First of all, it’s “you’re,” 50. Second, LOL. Damnit, man. 50 don’t miss.

The incident comes after Jim Jones and company were evicted from the building after failing to pay rent for a hot minute. You’d think with all that jewelry that the Let’s Rap About It crew stays rocking amongst themselves that they’d chip in on a monthly basis to pay the rent. Guess not.

Jim Jones hasn’t responded to the video yet, but you know if he doesn’t pay up, 50 is going to continue to roast the Harlem rapper every chance he gets.

What do y’all think about this latest development in the ridiculous drama between 50 Cent and Jim Jones? Let us know in the comments section below.

50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com