House Denies Request To Have Jesse Jackson Lie In State

House Speaker Mike Johnson Denies Request To Have Rev. Jesse Jackson Lie In State

House Speaker Mike Johnson denied a request to have Rev. Jesse Jackson lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, citing a past rule.

Published on February 23, 2026

Civil rights activist and politician Jesse Jackson Sr. leads...

The Rev. Jesse Jackson passed away last week at the age of 84, with several prominent figures paying their respects to the civil rights leader. A request was made to have Rev. Jesse Jackson lie in state, which was denied by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Despite some glowing words for Rev. Jesse Jackson from President Donald Trump, Speaker Johnson formally denied the request to have the leader lie in state, as reported by the Associated Press.

The outlet spoke with Speaker Johnson’s office, which replied by explaining that, due to an earlier precedent that was set, only former presidents, members of the military, and select officials would get that honor. It was not explained who would qualify as a select official.

Jackson’s family and House Democrats both filed requests with Johnson, prompting the denial. Slain conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk was requested to lie in state, but that never took place. Former Vice President Dick Cheney, who died last year, also didn’t lie in state, following the rules of the precedent.

In 2005, civil rights icon lay in state at the Capitol, while Rep. John Lewis was honored similarly in 2020.

The family of Rev. Jesse Jackson has announced several memorial events, one of which takes place this week on February 26 in Chicago, where the leader will lie in state.

More information about the Chicago and national memorial events can be found here.

Photo: Getty

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

