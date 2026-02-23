Akia Talks Mariah the Scientist Tour, Arkansas Roots & New Music

Source: sam_iam_ / @aceviews__

Rising R&B artist Akia is stepping into a major career milestone. Her very first tour, and she’s embracing every moment of it. The singer stopped by to chat about life on the road, opening for Mariah the Scientist, her musical roots, and what’s next.

Akia described the tour as “light work,” sharing how grateful she is for the opportunity and how much she thrives on stage. Though the road is demanding, she says performing night after night is where she truly blossoms as an artist. The experience is even more special with her mother by her side—a full-circle moment after years of support that included road trips to auditions and performances across the South.

✕

Originally from Arkansas, Akia credits her upbringing for shaping both her sound and her spirit. She began singing in church, entered talent shows as a teen, and gained early traction performing live on Facebook before moving to Atlanta at 19 to pursue music full-time. That leap, she admits, wasn’t easy. But, it was necessary.

Influenced by legends like Whitney Houston, Brandy, Mary J. Blige, and Jasmine Sullivan, Akia says R&B is in good hands. With a debut album planned after the tour and new music on the way, she’s focused on momentum, growth, and staying true to herself—on and off the stage.