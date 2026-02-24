Listen Live
Close
News

Reebok Rolling Out New Engine A 26 Basketball Shoes This Week

Today (February 23), Reebok announced the upcoming arrival of the Engine A 26 basketball shoe, dropping this Friday (February 27).

Published on February 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reebok Engine A 26 Drop

Reebok and its presence in the world of performance basketball sneakers saw a resurgence via its Engine A line released in 2025. This week, Reebok will expand the line with the drop of the new Engine A 26, and we’re excited to share the details.

Reebok Engine A 26 Drop

For the uninitiated, Engine A was officially announced in 2025 and was the first basketball performance shoe for the brand since the 2010s. Credited for its performance on the court, the new sneakers and their flashy color ways add the splash and flair of the fashion element prevalent in athletic footwear today.

Reebok Engine A 26 Drop

Related Stories

Reebok will roll out three colorways, the Cheetah ($130 USD), Asym Atomic Tangerine/Digital
Lime ($130 USD) and Chalk/Black ($120 USD). The top features of the Engine A remain intact, including the RSTM midsole with SuperFloat Foam technology that boasts energy-returning capabilities for those sharp cuts on the hardwood.

The upper also benefits from better support for lateral movements and those fast break opportunities, while the shoe grip gets an update with a herringbone traction on the outsole to keep players connected to the court.

Reebok Engine A 26 Drop

Rising NBA star Matas Buzelis says of the shoe, “The Engine A 26 feels fast and has power, as the Engine A platform evolves, it’s exactly what athletes need to take their game to the next level.”

Reebok Engine A 26 Drop

Team RBK.B, Reebok’s hoops roster, which consists of Matas Buzelis, Lexie Brown, DiJonai Carrington, Nate Ament, Dink Pate, Tre Mann, and Aneesah Morrow, will rock the Engine A 26 in their on-court endeavors.

Reebok Engine A 26 Drop

The new Reebok Engine A 26 drops this Friday, February 27. To get yours, click on this link to cop a pair.

To learn more about Reebok, click here.

Photo: Reebook

SEE ALSO

Reebok Rolling Out New Engine A 26 Basketball Shoes This Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

Man With Tourette's Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Donald Is That You?: Social Media Wonders If President Trump Called Into C-SPAN Using "John Barron" Pseudonym To Slam The Supreme Court's Decision On Tariffs

Hip-Hop Wired
Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol

Byron Donalds' Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting 'Hallow' App

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Pop Culture  |  imjeremiahjones

POST SHOW: Ice Protests, J. Cole, & HBCU Pride

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Black NASCAR Drivers: A Timeline Of The Ones Who Changed The Sport

Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Independent Blueprint: LaRussell Talks Marketing, Money & Mindset

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Gov. Wes Moore Says He Was Removed From NGA Dinner

wkys rnb live dc
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

WKYS Couple Giveaway: R&B Live Tour at EagleBank Arena

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close