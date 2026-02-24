Listen Live
REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: T.I. and 50 Cent Beef Escalates Online

Rap icons T.I. and 50 Cent escalate their feud online with diss tracks and social media jabs, sparking debate among fans about the ongoing rivalry.

Published on February 24, 2026

Rap icons T.I. and 50 Cent are back in the headlines as their feud escalates online, reigniting debates across social media. The latest clash reportedly stems from a “versus battle” that never actually took place. According to T.I., the battle was meant to celebrate each other’s catalogues, but miscommunication and online antics turned it into a full-blown feud.

The situation took a personal turn when 50 Cent tagged T.I.’s wife in a social media post, prompting T.I. to fire back with sharp diss tracks. Fans have been closely following the back-and-forth, noting that T.I. has not held back in defending his family and reputation, even joking about 50 Cent needing to “dig up his dead mama” to compare legacies.

This ongoing rivalry highlights the tension between social media culture and hip-hop’s competitive roots, where respect, personal boundaries, and legacy play major roles. While some fans are enjoying the spectacle, others express concern over how far the feud could go.

As of now, the back-and-forth shows no signs of slowing, with both rappers continuing to use music and social media as battlegrounds.

