DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: T.I. vs 50 Cent Beef, Kanye Court Drama

T.I. and 50 Cent’s long-rumored Versus battle turns into public beef, while Kanye West prepares for court over a dispute tied to his Malibu mansion.

Published on February 24, 2026

Hip-hop fans are buzzing after T.I. addressed his ongoing tension with 50 Cent, revealing that the feud traces back to a Versus battle that never happened. During a recent appearance on Million Dollars Worth of Game, T.I. claimed both artists initially agreed to go hit-for-hit to celebrate their catalogs, but things fell apart after the meeting.

Since then, the situation has escalated online, with 50 Cent taking shots on social media — including a controversial post involving T.I.’s wife, Tiny. That post sparked a fiery response from the couple’s son, King, who jumped online to defend his family. 50 Cent later shut down any Versus talk entirely, stating he doesn’t respect T.I. and has no interest in sharing a stage with him.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is heading into court this week over a lawsuit tied to his $57 million Malibu mansion. A contractor sued in a lawsuit, claiming wrongful termination after raising safety concerns and alleging he was drastically underpaid. Ahead of the trial, a judge issued a warning enforcing a strict courtroom dress code — clearly aimed at preventing Kanye and his wife from pushing fashion boundaries inside the courthouse.

In brighter news, Remy Ma announced she’s launching a new talk show on the Remy Network and is even asking fans to help name it. From rap beef to courtroom drama, Diva’s Daily Dirt is keeping you fully in the loop.

