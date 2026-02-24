REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Cardi B Tour Wins, Lil Durk Trial Delayed

The timeline has been buzzing, and Lady Reddzz is keeping tabs on the biggest entertainment headlines making noise right now.

While online drama involving T.I. and 50 Cent continues to circulate, the focus quickly shifts to Cardi B, who is having a massive moment on her Little Miss Drama Tour. According to Live Nation, Cardi made history as the first female rapper to sell out two consecutive nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Despite critics questioning her readiness after recently giving birth, Cardi addressed the noise head-on, emphasizing that she values her fans’ money and always delivers a show worth the price. Fans online have echoed that sentiment, praising her high-energy performances that take audiences on a cultural journey from Mexico to the Dominican Republic — and even down to Magic City.

✕

But not all headlines are celebratory. Lil Durk appeared in court for a pretrial hearing related to his ongoing murder-for-hire case. During the hearing, it was revealed that his trial has been delayed again. According to Rolling Stone, the new trial date is now set for August 25, 2026. Durk has remained in custody since October 2024 as the case continues to unfold.

From tour triumphs to serious legal setbacks, the culture stays moving — and Lady Reddzz will keep you locked in with the latest.