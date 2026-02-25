HouseOfVillains: Jackie Christie, Plane Jane & Christine Quinn Talk Embracing Their 'Villain' Titles & Their Chaotic Closet Camaraderie [Exclusive]

Reality TV’s resident rule-breakers are reclaiming their reputations and telling BOSSIP all about it.

House of Villains stars Jackie Christie, Christine Quinn, and Plane Jane are detailing embracing the “villain” label, their chaotic closet camaraderie, and the emotional curveballs that come with cohabitating for competition.

For Jackie Christie, the “villain” title was already well-worn territory. The Basketball Wives veteran told BOSSIP that stepping into Season 3 of House of Villains, premiering tomorrow with a three-episode debut, wasn’t a far stretch.





“You know me from Basketball Wives, and they already call me the villain on there,” she said. “I was like, I’ll go on House of Villains, because I know it’s a competition show. It should be fun. And actually, I wear it proudly. I’ll wear that villain title.”

Christine Quinn co-signed the sentiment, noting that perception and personality don’t always align.

“If you watch her show, you’re like, ‘Ooh, I’m so scared of her,’” the Selling Sunset star said of Jackie. “But I met her and I was like, oh my God, she’s just an amazing person.”

As for the label itself, Christine added,

“We wear it proudly because we know deep down that we all have amazing hearts. We just like to say it how it is. And it’s entertaining at the end of the day.”

As for drag queen Plane Jane, known for her admittedly villainous behavior, she treated the Peacock series like a couture competition, packing what she described as “the most sickening, super villain-inspired looks” to turn heads.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race alum said she approached the show the same way she would a runway challenge.

“I honestly treated this like Drag Race in terms of my package,” she told BOSSIP. “Stay tuned, Mama, because I’m always bringing it.”

Jackie and Christine agreed that Plane’s fashion was fierce and added that sharing a closet turned into its own subplot.

“It was just chaos,” Christine said.

But beyond the glam, the trio told BOSSIP that the emotional stakes ran deeper.

Jackie admitted that the night before entering the house, her nerves surprised even her.

“My heart was in my chest,” she told BOSSIP. “You don’t know who’s in the house until you get there.”

Unlike other reality franchises where filming wraps and cast members head home, House of Villains keeps its competitors under one roof, which adds an extra layer of drama.

“You live in the house,” Jackie explained. “Our beds are right there next to each other. We fall asleep laughing and talking. You don’t get your phones. Your interaction is very in the moment.”

That proximity, apparently, makes alliances feel more authentic. But by contrast, betrayals feel exceptionally brutal.

Christine Quinn acknowledged that gameplay strained some relationships this season.

“You form really strong bonds,” said Christine. “And then it gets to a point where something that’s good for your game isn’t good for someone you really love. It’s really hard.”

As for shade, the group agreed that there was one villain in particular that surprised them: Kate Chastain. The Below Deck turned The Traitors star apparently has underrated insults that initially fly under the radar.

“She’ll give you a quiet zinger,” Christine told BOSSIP. “It takes you a second, and then you’re like, she just insulted me.”

Plane Jane, meanwhile, credited fellow drag queen/House Of Villains season two star Kandy Muse for pre-show advice that became her mantra.

“I asked her, ‘Girl, what would you recommend that I do?’” she said. “And she was like, ‘Just go in there and be that b***.’”

Ultimately, the ladies hope viewers see that despite the shade, scandals, and serious competition for a $200K prize, their friendship remains solid.

“The attachment is real, especially in the House of Villains,” said Jackie Christie.

House Of Villains season three premieres Thursday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET with the first three episodes available to stream on Peacock.

