Offset's "Bodies" Becomes WWE Theme Song For Elimination Chamber

Offset's "Bodies" Becomes WWE Theme Song For Elimination Chamber

Offset pulled up to WWE Raw's debut in Atlanta and didn't just sit ringside.

Published on February 25, 2026

Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Offset pulled up to WWE Raw’s debut in Atlanta and didn’t just sit ringside.

The Northside rapper was in the building for the big night and found himself part of the action. During the Elimination Chamber, Set’s single “Bodies” blared through the arena as the official theme song, giving the crowd an extra jolt of energy.

The moment marked another intersection of Hip-Hop and pro wrestling, a pairing that continues to pay dividends for both sides.

Je’Von Evans enlisted the former Migos rapper to accompany him ahead of his match against Kofi Kingston. Offset even got physical, tossing Grayson Waller onto a table and made the crowd go crazy.

Since its release last year, “Bodies” peaked at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The JID-assissted track appears on Offset’s 2025 album Kiari, one of the two projects he dropped that year. Last year Set spoke about the inspiration behind the record.

“I made that record two years ago, I had gotten to a point where I was just in my rap bag. I wanted to be on some rap sh*t, and it was just a record reminding myself, rending the people where I come from and I far I done came.”

On Halloween, he surprised fans with Haunted By Fame, which features NBA YoungBoy, NoCap, and Lil Dump. Months later, “Bodies” is still ringing off, and now it has a WWE co-sign.

Offset's "Bodies" Becomes WWE Theme Song For Elimination Chamber was originally published on hiphopwired.com

