DMV LOCAL: Trump State of the Union, Virginia Primary Shift

Former President Donald Trump’s lengthy State of the Union sparked backlash on Capitol Hill, while Virginia announced a major change to its 2026 primary election date.

Published on February 26, 2026

Washington, D.C. was at the center of national attention after former President Donald Trump delivered what was described as the longest State of the Union address in American history. During the speech, Trump repeatedly framed the country as being in a “golden age,” highlighting immigration crackdowns, tax cuts, increased deportations, and economic investments as signs of progress—claims that sparked immediate debate both inside and outside the chamber.

The address unfolded amid visible tension on Capitol Hill. Al Green, a Democratic representative, was escorted out after holding up a sign during the speech as a form of silent protest. The moment underscored the deep political divisions that defined the evening, with lawmakers frequently interrupting and reacting throughout the address.

Beyond the national headlines, local political news also made waves across the DMV. The Virginia General Assemblyapproved a measure moving Virginia’s 2026 primary election date from June to August 4. The shift applies only to that election cycle and comes as part of a recently passed bill aimed at adjusting the state’s election calendar.

Meanwhile, Virginia residents also reacted to the state’s decision to block efforts to extend happy hour beyond 9 p.m., frustrating those hoping for more flexibility amid rising costs and economic pressure.

From federal speeches in Washington to election changes in Virginia, the night highlighted how political decisions at every level continue to directly impact daily life across the DMV.

