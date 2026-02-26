Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion Teases Juvenile 'B.B.B.' Remix

Hot Girl Heat: Megan Thee Stallion Sends Tongues Wagging With Juvenile 'B.B.B.' Remix Tease, Fans Wonder When It's Dropping

With Meg teasing a verse and Juvenile playing coy, the question is not if the remix is coming. The question is when.

Published on February 26, 2026

(left to right) Megan Thee Stallion, Juvenile
Source:

Megan Thee Stallion just sent the internet into a tizzy after teasing a spicy verse on Juvenile’s viral single “B.B.B.” and now, the timeline is begging for the full drop.

On Wednesday, Meg posted a 15-second clip to Instagram and TikTok on Feb. 25 that has fans playing detective. In the video, the Houston Hottie is seen lip syncing to a previously unheard verse layered over Juvenile’s comeback hit featuring Genesisthegawd.

She made sure to tag the New Orleans legend in the caption, writing, “BBB ft ME @juviethegreat when you gonna drop it,” with a pair of side eye emojis that basically scream pressure.

Social media wasted no time reacting.

Over on X, fan accounts like @stalliseye and @popbase reposted the clip and immediately sparked chatter about how “freaked out” she is. Some fans even circled back to earlier TikTok discourse where users claimed Juvenile was the first male rapper in a minute to match Megan’s cadence on a track. Now it looks like he might have decided to run that chemistry all the way up.

Juvenile has not directly responded to Meg’s playful nudge, but he did repost her video on TikTok, which tells us everything we need to know.

Before Megan even dropped her teaser, he sat down with Florida radio station WiLD 94.1 and hinted that something could be in the works. When asked about fans wanting Megan on the remix, he replied with a cryptic, “How you don’t know she haven’t?” Then he added, “Shout out to Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion is uploading.” Sir, what does that mean?

“B.B.B.” has already become a millennial anthem on TikTok, with women joking that the song has them trying to dance like it is 2004 all over again. Juvenile admitted he intentionally crafted the record with his generation in mind, and clearly, it hit the mark.

Now with Meg teasing a verse and Juvenile playing coy, the question is not if the remix is coming. The question is when.

And knowing Megan, she is going to make sure we stay ready.

Hot Girl Heat: Megan Thee Stallion Sends Tongues Wagging With Juvenile 'B.B.B.' Remix Tease, Fans Wonder When It's Dropping was originally published on bossip.com

