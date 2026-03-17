REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Michael B. Jordan Oscar Win & Teyana Taylor Moment

It was a major night for Black excellence at the Academy Awards, with Michael B. Jordan making history by taking home Best Actor for his role in Sinners. The actor delivered a standout performance, playing two characters in the film, earning praise from fans and critics alike. His win places him among a small group of Black actors who have received the prestigious honor.

During his acceptance speech, Jordan reflected on the legends who paved the way, including Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, and Will Smith. The film itself had a strong showing overall, reportedly leading nominations and securing multiple wins, including Best Original Screenplay for director Ryan Coogler.

Meanwhile, Teyana Taylor was also a standout throughout the night, turning heads with her red carpet look and commanding attention online. However, she also made headlines after a brief moment with a security guard, where she calmly addressed being physically pushed. Many praised her composure, noting how she handled the situation with grace.

From historic wins to viral moments, the night was filled with celebration, culture, and conversation—proving once again that the impact of Black talent in Hollywood continues to grow.