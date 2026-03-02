Did She Really Say That? Tasha K Spills All: Bonnie Banks, Politics and More

Tasha handles confrontations about her commentary with humor and conviction, standing by her words.

Tasha celebrates the natural beauty of Black women, rejecting the need to imitate it.

Tasha unapologetically discusses her political views, asserting the right to her own beliefs.

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

When Tasha K and Incognito link up, you know the conversation is going to be good. The latest segment of “Unwine with Tasha K”, Tasha catches Incognito up on the tea with everything from celebrity drama to personal politics, all with the humor and raw we love. If you missed it, don’t worry we’ve got the recap right here.

RELATED STORY: Unwine with Tasha K: Viral Halloween Costumes, Courtroom Drama & More

RELATED STORY: Tasha K Spills the Tea: Entertainment’s Wildest Headlines on Posted on the Corner

✕

Spilling the Tea: Celebrity Drama and Industry Confrontations

Tasha shared details about a recent encounter with Bonnie Banks, who apparently holds the title of being the first person to ever confront Tasha in person about the tea spilled on her show. The moment was a candid look into the world of commentary, where online words have real-world consequences. Tasha handled it with her signature mix of humor and straightforwardness, a reminder that she stands by what she says.

The conversation shifted to the ever-evolving saga of Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo, and the new tattoo Ari debuted. They also touched on the latest developments with NBA Youngboy and his wife, who recently showed off a new ring. This, of course, didn’t happen in a vacuum, as Tasha noted that NBA Youngboy’s baby mother, Yaya, appeared to have a salty reaction to the news. These discussions weren’t just gossip; they served as a launchpad for broader conversations. For instance, the topic of Ari’s new ink sparked a compelling debate about the beauty of tattoos on dark-skinned women, with Tasha passionately declaring, “Our melanin is just popping as it is.” It was a powerful statement celebrating Black beauty in a world that often tries to imitate it.

Unapologetic Politics: Standing Firm in Your Beliefs

Never one to shy away from controversial topics, Tasha openly discussed her vote for Trump. She framed her decision as choosing “the lesser of two evils” at that specific moment in time. However, she was quick to emphasize that her vote doesn’t equal a blanket endorsement. She made it clear that she will always use her platform to speak out against policies and actions she disagrees with, regardless of who is in power.

Tasha asserted her right to her own opinion, free from external judgment or the need for approval. “I don’t have to apologize for what I choose to do for me and my family when it comes to my political views,” she stated firmly. It was a moment that resonated deeply, championing the idea that you can hold your own beliefs without needing to justify them to anyone.

READ MORE STORIES

Did She Really Say That? Tasha K Spills All: Bonnie Banks, Politics and More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com