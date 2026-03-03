Listen Live
REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: NAACP Image Awards, Viola Davis, Cardi B & More

Viola Davis, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, and Michael B. Jordan shine at the NAACP Image Awards, sweeping top categories in film, TV, and music.

Published on March 2, 2026

The 57th NAACP Image Awards celebrated Black excellence across entertainment, honoring both industry legends and rising stars. Viola Davis was recognized with the prestigious Chairman’s Award, acknowledging her contributions to film and culture. ASAP Rocky took home the Vanguard Award, while iconic hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa earned induction into the Hall of Fame.

In film, Michael B. Jordan dominated, walking away with thirteen awards, including Outstanding Motion Picture for Sinners and Outstanding Drama Series for Reasonable Doubt. Teyana Taylor also earned accolades, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress for her performance in Straw, and was recently named Time Magazine’s 2026 Woman of the Year—a historic honor coinciding with Women’s History Month.

On the music front, Cardi B enjoyed a stellar night, claiming Outstanding Album, Outstanding Female Artist, and Outstanding Hip Hop Song for Early Time. Kendrick Lamar received Outstanding Male Artist, while rising rapper Mona Leo was recognized as Outstanding New Artist. Other winners included Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, and Ursham for It Depends in the Outstanding R&B Song category.

The awards highlighted the impact and influence of Black artists across media, celebrating both trailblazers and emerging talent. From legendary performers to the next generation of stars, the NAACP Image Awards showcased the creativity and resilience of the community.

