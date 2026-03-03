REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Tory Lanez Rejected, Dion Cole Sparks Backlash

Tory Lanez just took another legal loss. The California Supreme Court has reportedly denied his latest petition, declining to review his case. The rapper, who is currently serving time, has made multiple attempts to challenge his conviction, but this newest effort was shut down without further consideration.

Meanwhile, the NAACP Image Awards had social media buzzing for very different reasons. Comedian Dion Cole opened the show with a prayer-style joke aimed at Nicki Minaj that quickly went viral. While some viewers laughed, others were not amused, and online backlash followed shortly after.

Despite the controversy, it was a major night of celebration. Michael B. Jordan continued his winning streak, while Teyana Taylor secured Best Supporting Actress for her role in Straw and continues to shine during her big year. Cardi B added three more trophies to her collection, and Kendrick Lamar took home Outstanding Male Artist.

Rising star MonaLeo also celebrated a huge moment, winning Outstanding New Artist and solidifying her place as one to watch.

