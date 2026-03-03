Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Tory Lanez Rejected, Dion Cole Sparks Backlash

Tory Lanez was denied again after petitioning the California Supreme Court, while Dion Cole faced backlash for Nicki Minaj jokes at the NAACP Image Awards.

Published on March 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3

Tory Lanez just took another legal loss. The California Supreme Court has reportedly denied his latest petition, declining to review his case. The rapper, who is currently serving time, has made multiple attempts to challenge his conviction, but this newest effort was shut down without further consideration.

Meanwhile, the NAACP Image Awards had social media buzzing for very different reasons. Comedian Dion Cole opened the show with a prayer-style joke aimed at Nicki Minaj that quickly went viral. While some viewers laughed, others were not amused, and online backlash followed shortly after.

Despite the controversy, it was a major night of celebration. Michael B. Jordan continued his winning streak, while Teyana Taylor secured Best Supporting Actress for her role in Straw and continues to shine during her big year. Cardi B added three more trophies to her collection, and Kendrick Lamar took home Outstanding Male Artist.

Rising star MonaLeo also celebrated a huge moment, winning Outstanding New Artist and solidifying her place as one to watch.

For more trending stories and entertainment updates, keep it locked to here the latest edition of Reddzz Rundown.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Donald Trump & His Administration Are Getting Cooked Over "Operation Epic Fury"

Hip-Hop Wired
Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy

T.I.'s Son, Domani Drops 'Ms.Jackson' Diss Track To 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
Summer Jam 97

News Flash: Yung Miami Says Her Next Man Has To Be "God Fearing" With A $100 Million

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show

Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Entertainment  |  paige.boyd

Back On Top? Netflix’s “ANTM” Docuseries Is A Ratings Hit

35 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Life Of The Mardi! A Gallery Of Beaded Baddies, Pretty Sheauxstoppers & Jazzy Belles Who Let The Good Times Roll At Mardi Gras 2026, Vol. 2

Trending
19 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

The Most Dominant Performances In NBA Finals History

11 Items
Pop Culture  |  Tron Snow

Savannah Chrisley Gets Checked On 'The View' For Caping For Donald Trump

Politics  |  Deion Allen

Key Takeaways from President Trump's 2026 State of the Union Address

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close