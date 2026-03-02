Ice Spice Insists Ozempic Wasn't Responsible For Rapid Weight Loss: 'It Was Depression'

The industry might be all in on Ozempic, but Ice Spice insists she’s not a part of the epidemic.

Source: Udo Salters Photography / Getty

When the rapper first rose to fame in 2022, she gained a lot of admirers not only for her music, but also her physique. So, when the famously curvaceous star slimmed down a lot a couple years later, people noticed (not that it’s anyone’s business).

She eventually returned to where she started, which is what really got fans throwing Ozempic allegations. With so many celebrities–and people in real life–using the drug for rapid weight loss, it wouldn’t be surprising for someone like Ice Spice to follow suit. However, she says that’s not the case.

On Feb. 25, the “Munch” rapper addressed the allegations by replying to someone on X who poked fun at her workout videos.

“This weak a** video just shows it was definitely from Ozempic,” the user wrote. Ice Spice replied, “Na it was depression im better now tho.”

While this is the first time the rapper has talked about her struggles with depression, she has previously mentioned that she likes her fuller physique.

Back in November, she shared a clip on Instagram Stories where could be seen twerking, according to Complex. In her caption, she wrote, “so happy to be thick asf again.”

She also fought back against Ozempic allegations in August 2024, and at the time, she was adamant about the gym and her eating habits being the cause for her transformation.

“I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic. That’s one thing I wish,” the rapper said during an X Spaces chat, per People. “Oh my God, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f**k is that? Genuinely, what is that?”

She was on a world tour at the time following the release of her debut album Y2K!, claiming her busy schedule is how she slimmed down.

“Like, you lazy a** b****es never heard of a gym?” Ice Spice continued. “It’s called the gym. It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like, what the h*ll? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big.”

Ice Spice Insists Ozempic Wasn't Responsible For Rapid Weight Loss: 'It Was Depression' was originally published on bossip.com