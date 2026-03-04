Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Diddy Release & Cardi B Lawsuit

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Diddy Release & Cardi B Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs gets an earlier prison release date, while Cardi B, who sued in a lawsuit for defamation, pushes for financial records from Tasha K.

Published on March 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3

First up, Sean “Diddy” Combs is coming home sooner than expected—but not just yet. According to federal prison records, Diddy’s projected release date has been moved up to April 25, 2028. He was originally sentenced to 50 months, with an initial release date set for May 2028, later adjusted to June 4, 2028. The new date cuts roughly six weeks off his sentence. Reports suggest participation in a drug rehabilitation program may have contributed to the adjustment.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is continuing her legal fight against blogger Tasha K. Cardi B previously sued in a lawsuit for defamation and was awarded approximately $3.9 million in damages. Tasha K later filed for bankruptcy and was ordered to pay $1 million over five years as part of the judgment.

Now, Cardi is reportedly seeking deeper access to Tasha K’s financial records. She is requesting detailed documentation, including bank statements, tax returns, and income records from YouTube and other social media platforms, to verify claims about available funds.

The case remains a high-profile example of how defamation lawsuits can have long-term financial consequences. Stay locked in for more updates as these stories continue to unfold.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Apple Unveils New M5 MacBook Air, M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro Models

Hip-Hop Wired
Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf Says Kid Cudi And Thundercat Tried To Get Him Out Of Jail

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

Hip-Hop Wired
57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Salt-N-Pepa Make History With NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame Induction

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

#RHOP Retraction: Monique Backtracks Audio Allegations Against Stacey Amid Chris Samuels Dating Discussion—'I Wanted To Clear Her Name'

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Maryland Officials Warn Public About Toll Scams

kys in the community
Local  |  DJ Flava

KYS In The Community: Juvenile Curfew Enforced at National Harbor This Weekend

Black History  |  Editor Staff

From Howard To the Lewis Museum, Terri Lee Freeman Champions Black Excellence

News  |  imjeremiahjones

Love Beyond Walls Founder is The Morning Hustle’s Hustler of the Week

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close