REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Diddy Release & Cardi B Lawsuit

First up, Sean “Diddy” Combs is coming home sooner than expected—but not just yet. According to federal prison records, Diddy’s projected release date has been moved up to April 25, 2028. He was originally sentenced to 50 months, with an initial release date set for May 2028, later adjusted to June 4, 2028. The new date cuts roughly six weeks off his sentence. Reports suggest participation in a drug rehabilitation program may have contributed to the adjustment.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is continuing her legal fight against blogger Tasha K. Cardi B previously sued in a lawsuit for defamation and was awarded approximately $3.9 million in damages. Tasha K later filed for bankruptcy and was ordered to pay $1 million over five years as part of the judgment.

Now, Cardi is reportedly seeking deeper access to Tasha K’s financial records. She is requesting detailed documentation, including bank statements, tax returns, and income records from YouTube and other social media platforms, to verify claims about available funds.

The case remains a high-profile example of how defamation lawsuits can have long-term financial consequences. Stay locked in for more updates as these stories continue to unfold.