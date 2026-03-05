Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Tyler Perry Lawsuit, Quavo IRS Issue

Tyler Perry pushes back after being sued in a lawsuit for $77M, while Quavo faces IRS tax issues and Mona Leo shares a health update.

Published on March 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

Today’s DIVA’S DAILY DIRT is packed with major headlines from Hollywood and the music world.

First up, filmmaker Tyler Perry is pushing back against a massive legal claim. Perry has formally responded in Los Angeles Superior Court after being sued in a lawsuit for $77 million by actor Mario Rodriguez. According to Perry’s legal team, the accusations have no legal merit and are being described as an attempted “money shakedown.”

Perry claims Rodriguez previously asked him for financial assistance after landing a minor role in one of his films. The response alleges the actor requested help covering rent, car payments, medical bills, and other expenses. Perry’s attorneys argue that the accusations only surfaced after that financial support was cut off. The filmmaker is now asking the court to dismiss the case and block Rodriguez from receiving damages. High-profile attorney Alex Spiro is reportedly involved in the case.

Meanwhile, Quavo is dealing with financial issues of his own. The Internal Revenue Service reportedly claims the rapper owes about $2.9 million in unpaid taxes from 2021 through 2023.

Finally, fans are sending prayers to Houston rapper Monaleo after she revealed she recently underwent emergency surgery. The artist shared that doctors removed one ovary and a fallopian tube due to a severe medical issue involving an inflamed cyst. Because of the unexpected procedure, Monaleo has canceled upcoming shows in Memphis and New Orleans while she focuses on recovery.

For now, the rapper says she’s prioritizing healing before returning to the stage.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Apple Unveils New M5 MacBook Air, M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro Models

Hip-Hop Wired
Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf Says Kid Cudi And Thundercat Tried To Get Him Out Of Jail

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

Hip-Hop Wired
57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Salt-N-Pepa Make History With NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame Induction

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

#RHOP Retraction: Monique Backtracks Audio Allegations Against Stacey Amid Chris Samuels Dating Discussion—'I Wanted To Clear Her Name'

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Maryland Officials Warn Public About Toll Scams

kys in the community
Local  |  DJ Flava

KYS In The Community: Juvenile Curfew Enforced at National Harbor This Weekend

18 Items
Entertainment  |  Team CASSIUS

Deon Cole Catches Heat For Tourette’s Joke In NAACP Image Awards Monologue

Black History  |  Editor Staff

From Howard To the Lewis Museum, Terri Lee Freeman Champions Black Excellence

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close