DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Tyler Perry Lawsuit, Quavo IRS Issue

Today’s DIVA’S DAILY DIRT is packed with major headlines from Hollywood and the music world.

First up, filmmaker Tyler Perry is pushing back against a massive legal claim. Perry has formally responded in Los Angeles Superior Court after being sued in a lawsuit for $77 million by actor Mario Rodriguez. According to Perry’s legal team, the accusations have no legal merit and are being described as an attempted “money shakedown.”

Perry claims Rodriguez previously asked him for financial assistance after landing a minor role in one of his films. The response alleges the actor requested help covering rent, car payments, medical bills, and other expenses. Perry’s attorneys argue that the accusations only surfaced after that financial support was cut off. The filmmaker is now asking the court to dismiss the case and block Rodriguez from receiving damages. High-profile attorney Alex Spiro is reportedly involved in the case.

Meanwhile, Quavo is dealing with financial issues of his own. The Internal Revenue Service reportedly claims the rapper owes about $2.9 million in unpaid taxes from 2021 through 2023.

Finally, fans are sending prayers to Houston rapper Monaleo after she revealed she recently underwent emergency surgery. The artist shared that doctors removed one ovary and a fallopian tube due to a severe medical issue involving an inflamed cyst. Because of the unexpected procedure, Monaleo has canceled upcoming shows in Memphis and New Orleans while she focuses on recovery.

For now, the rapper says she’s prioritizing healing before returning to the stage.