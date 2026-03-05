Listen Live
REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: T.I., King Harris & Mona Leo Update

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: T.I., King Harris & Mona Leo Update

T.I. reacts to son King Harris stirring controversy involving 50 Cent, while Mona Leo shares a health update.

Published on March 5, 2026

Reddzz Rundown V3

The latest REDDZZRUNDOWN on WKYS 93.9 is packed with conversation about celebrity drama and a concerning health update from a rising rapper.

First up, fans are reacting to a new wave of online tension involving T.I.’s son, King Harris. Social media lit up after King was spotted wearing a shirt featuring the late mother of 50 Cent, a move that many people online say crossed a line.

The situation sparked debate among fans about whether the gesture went too far or if it was part of ongoing rap-related trolling. T.I. addressed the issue publicly, explaining that he values respect and logic and has always tried to instill those principles in his children.

While he didn’t appear to fully support the move, the Atlanta rapper made it clear that he takes pride in protecting and standing up for his family. He emphasized the importance of defending the women and children in his household and maintaining respect during conflicts.

Meanwhile, fans are sending prayers to Mona Leo after the artist revealed she experienced a sudden medical emergency that required surgery. Because of the procedure, Mona Leo had to cancel scheduled stops in Memphis and New Orleans on her tour.

The rapper told fans she’s focusing on recovery and taking things day by day while she heals. Refunds are being issued for canceled shows, and rescheduled dates may be announced once she’s back on her feet.

