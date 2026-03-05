Listen Live
DMV LOCAL RECAP: Texas Primary Voting Issues Raise Concerns

Voting confusion during the Texas Democratic Senate primary sparked concerns about voter suppression after some voters reported being turned away from polling locations.

Published on March 5, 2026

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Questions about voting access are making headlines following reports of confusion and possible voter suppression during the recent Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in Texas.

During the election, several voters reported being turned away from polling locations where they said they had voted for years. Some residents said they were instructed to go to a different location to cast their ballots, creating frustration and uncertainty among voters who expected the process to remain consistent.

According to voters on the ground, some people arrived at polling stations only to learn that the location where they had previously voted was no longer their assigned site on Election Day. While early voting locations were open for several weeks leading up to the primary, some voters said they were unaware that Election Day polling sites would differ from early voting locations.

The confusion sparked concerns among political leaders and voters alike, who worry that these changes may have discouraged or prevented some residents from voting.

Texas congressional representative Jasmine Crockett addressed the situation after conceding the race to James Talarico. In her remarks, Crockett urged supporters to unite behind Talarico and continue pushing for broader political change.

She also raised concerns about the voting process and the possibility that some voters may have been disenfranchised. According to Crockett, her campaign received calls and emails from individuals reporting problems at polling locations throughout the day.

Legal action was also mentioned during the election process, with efforts made to keep polling sites open later in the evening to ensure voters already in line could still cast their ballots. However, confusion about closing times and court rulings added to the uncertainty surrounding the situation.

Both candidates emphasized that the larger focus should remain on civic participation and ensuring that voters understand when and where to cast their ballots in future elections.

