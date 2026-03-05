Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Ludacris Is Celebrating 25 Years Of HITS At Jazz In The Gardens

You Don’t Have Jazz In The Gardens Tickets? That’s Ludacris! Legendary Atlanta Hitmaker Is Bringing His 25th Anniversary Set To The Famed Music Festival This Weekend

Ludacris joins The Isley Brothers, Nelly & Ashanti, Jhené Aiko, GloRilla, Mýa, and more at star-studded Jazz In The Gardens Festival

Published on March 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Are you pulling up to Jazz in the Gardens?

ONE Musicfest 2025
Source: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Legendary Atlanta hitmaker, Ludacris, is celebrating 25 years of HITS at this year’s star-studded Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) Music Festival taking over Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens this weekend, March 7-8, 2026. 

In its 19th year, JITG Music Fest (which was named one of the nation’s top festivals by Newsweek) is bringing together some of music’s biggest acts (and legends), including The Isley Brothers, Nelly & Ashanti, Jhené Aiko, Ella Mai, GloRilla, Mýa, and more for two dynamic days in the gardens. 

Check out the full lineup below:

Known for her soul-soothing melodies, Jhené Aiko will align chakras, elevate energies, and possibly inspire some women to un-block (or re-block, depending on the song) their ex as the closing headliner on Saturday night, March 7.

Jazz In The Gardens 2026
Source: Jazz In The Gardens

On Sunday, March 8, guests will be treated to three consecutive icons: El DeBarge, The Isley Brothers, and Stephanie Mills, with heart-eyed hitmakers Nelly and Ashanti closing things out with back-to-back sets.

And, as always, a time will be had during the D-Nice & Friends set with appearances by SWV, Robin Thicke, Case, Sunshine Anderson, and Kenny Burns.

Hosted by the City of Miami Gardens and produced by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC), the feel-good festival continues to grow into a cultural phenomenon with viral moments like Doechii’s powerhouse performance during Lauryn Hill’s iconic set last year.

“Our community looks forward to Jazz in the Gardens every year because it brings people together in a powerful, joyful way,” said Mayor Rodney Harris.

“This festival is a celebration of art, culture, and connection, and we are thrilled to welcome visitors from near and far for another incredible weekend in Miami Gardens.”

Guaranteed to be a good time, you can still buy JITG tickets here ahead of the festival this weekend.

SEE ALSO

You Don’t Have Jazz In The Gardens Tickets? That’s Ludacris! Legendary Atlanta Hitmaker Is Bringing His 25th Anniversary Set To The Famed Music Festival This Weekend was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

Hip-Hop Wired
British rapper Justin Jude Clarke-Samuels aka Ghetts...

Supacell' Actor Ghetts Sentenced To 12 Years In Hit-And-Run Case

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles

Cardi B Wants Tasha K To Hand Over Bank Records In $4M Legal Battle

Hip-Hop Wired

Apple Unveils New M5 MacBook Air, M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro Models

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

#RHOP Retraction: Monique Backtracks Audio Allegations Against Stacey Amid Chris Samuels Dating Discussion—'I Wanted To Clear Her Name'

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Maryland Officials Warn Public About Toll Scams

18 Items
Entertainment  |  Team CASSIUS

Deon Cole Catches Heat For Tourette’s Joke In NAACP Image Awards Monologue

kys in the community
Local  |  DJ Flava

KYS In The Community: Juvenile Curfew Enforced at National Harbor This Weekend

20:32
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Hustle Theatre: The First Black Person To Put Plastic On The Sofa

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close