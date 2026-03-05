Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Ex-Harvard-Westlake Water Polo Player Sues over abuse

Water Polo Player At Elite LA High School Claims He Was Sexually And Racially Abused

Published on March 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

VK Jadran Split v London Otter - European Women's Water Polo Challenger Cup
Source: Anadolu / Getty

A high school athlete has leveled accusations of sexual abuse and racial abuse against his former school, the principal, his team, and one of his former teammates.

According to ABC7, 18-year-old Aidan Romain, a former water polo player at Harvard-Westlake, an elite Los Angeles prep school, has filed a lawsuit alleging that he was completely dehumanized by a teammate named Lucca Van Der Woude.

“The racial abuse and sexual abuse was a daily basis thing,” he said. “It happened in nearly every training; it would happen many times daily, sometimes outside of the pool. So, it was certainly a difficult experience.”

He continued:

“The abuse was not spontaneous. It was part of a years-long culture in which violence and humiliation were normalized and facilitated through the school’s coaching staff and administration.”

Romain says that he was regularly addressed as the n-word and was also physically assaulted as if he were a “slave.”

“The complaint walks through a myriad of allegations of racial abuse ranging from Aidan being called the N-word to being literally whipped with exercise bands in the weight room supposedly re-enacting slavery,” said attorney Daniel Watkins, who represents Romain in the lawsuit.

Romain also says that Van Der Woude would sexually assault him while they were underwater together. For their part, the school released a public statement dodging any remote sense of accountability.

“Harvard-Westlake will not offer specific comment other than to say that it unequivocally disputes many of these allegations that mischaracterize facts and the school’s actions,” read the statement.

“The school treated reports of inappropriate behavior in its water polo program with urgency and seriousness, promptly initiating an investigation and complying with its mandatory reporting obligations.“

Harvard-Westlake says they complied fully with law enforcement’s questions and won’t be speaking on the matter any further.

They’d better hope there aren’t receipts because settling a lawsuit like this could get very, very expensive.

SEE ALSO

Water Polo Player At Elite LA High School Claims He Was Sexually And Racially Abused was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

Hip-Hop Wired
British rapper Justin Jude Clarke-Samuels aka Ghetts...

Supacell' Actor Ghetts Sentenced To 12 Years In Hit-And-Run Case

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles

Cardi B Wants Tasha K To Hand Over Bank Records In $4M Legal Battle

Hip-Hop Wired

Apple Unveils New M5 MacBook Air, M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro Models

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

#RHOP Retraction: Monique Backtracks Audio Allegations Against Stacey Amid Chris Samuels Dating Discussion—'I Wanted To Clear Her Name'

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Maryland Officials Warn Public About Toll Scams

18 Items
Entertainment  |  Team CASSIUS

Deon Cole Catches Heat For Tourette’s Joke In NAACP Image Awards Monologue

kys in the community
Local  |  DJ Flava

KYS In The Community: Juvenile Curfew Enforced at National Harbor This Weekend

20:32
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Hustle Theatre: The First Black Person To Put Plastic On The Sofa

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close