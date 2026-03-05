Return of The WAP Sisters: Cardi B Surprises Houston Fans With Megan Thee Stallion

Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion Reunites With Cardi B To Perform "WAP"

Cardi B bringing out Megan Thee Stallion as a surprise guest also put to rest any rumors that the two rappers' friendship was dead.

Published on March 5, 2026

  • Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans with a joint 'WAP' performance, dispelling any rumors of beef.
  • The rappers shared a kissy-face selfie after the show, with Cardi expressing her love for Megan.
  • Cardi had previously addressed the alleged feud, stating she supports both Megan and her ex Pardison Fontaine.
Kevin Mazur / Megan Thee Stallion / Cardi B

There was no drama between Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion as the two Hip-Hop superstars shared the stage during Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour Houston stop.

It was a big night for the Bronx rapper who didn’t let her Texas fans down during her sold-out show at Houston’s Toyota Center.

The energy was already on tilt for the Am I The Drama rapper, but she got the building shaking when she surprised fans with fellow Houstonian, Megan Thee Stallion.

The senses tantalizing duo came together to perform their single “WAP,” you know, the raunchy, yet infectious record that had conservative snowflakes clutching their MAGA pearls.

Cardi set the mood in her sparkly red outfit by performing her verse from the song first while seated. She eventually stood up and announced, much to the crowd’s delight, “Ladies and gentlemen, your very own, Houston’s finest, Megan Thee Stallion!”

Thee Stallion then rises out of the stage via a trap door rocking a sparkly mini skirt and matching top, and immediately begins rapping her verse off the no.1 hit record.

Once Meg blessed everyone’s eyes by showing her legendary twerking skills, Cardi begins rapping again, while making everyone not named Klay Thompson jealous by playfully slapping Megan Thee Stallion’s booty while shirtless male dancers make it rain around them.

Immediately after the show, Thee Stallion took to social media to share a kissy-face selfie of the two, with Cardi B resharing it on X (formerly Twitter), thanking her for coming and writing in the caption, “I love you so so so so so soooooo much!!”

So Much For That Alleged “Beef” Between Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B bringing out Megan Thee Stallion as a surprise guest also put to rest any rumors that the two rappers’ friendship was dead.

It was alleged the two stars were at odds following Megna Thee Stallion’s breakup with Pardison Fontaine after he allegedly cheated on her.

Fontaine is a frequent collaborator with Cardi B, even lending his pen to Cardi B’s Grammy-nominated album debut, Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B addressed the rumors, saying during a Spaces stream on X that she rocks with both of them, essentially remaining neutral on the matter.

Social media was delighted to see the rappers reunite and squash any rumors of them beefing with each other.

You can see those reactions below.

