REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: 50 Cent, T.I. & Jay-Z Controversy

50 Cent may be developing a documentary about T.I. and Tiny amid past allegations and lawsuits, while reports claim Jay-Z could be linked to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Published on March 6, 2026

Reddzz Rundown V3

Hip-hop headlines are heating up after 50 Cent sparked conversation online about a possible documentary centered around T.I. and Tiny.

The rapper and television producer recently shared a post referencing reports that he could be developing a documentary focused on the couple. The post quickly caught attention after 50 Cent hinted that past allegations involving T.I. and Tiny could become part of the project.

The controversy dates back to accusations made by Sabrina Peterson, who previously claimed that T.I. threatened her with a gun. Following those allegations, several women and one man also came forward with claims that the couple allegedly drugged, intimidated, kidnapped, and sexually assaulted them in incidents that reportedly occurred in California and Georgia.

T.I. and Tiny have denied the accusations, and the situation has been surrounded by legal disputes and public controversy over the years. While there is no official confirmation that the documentary is currently in production, 50 Cent’s social media post has fueled speculation that the project could become his next high-profile series.

Meanwhile, another major name in hip-hop has surfaced in a separate controversy. Reports claim South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace says she reviewed materials that referenced Jay-Z in connection to the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein investigation. However, the claim has not been supported with public evidence, and no subpoena has been issued to Jay-Z as of March 5.

