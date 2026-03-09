Listen Live
REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Papoose Disses 50 Cent, Monaleo Health

Papoose takes aim at 50 Cent in a new diss track, while rapper Monaleo cancels tour dates after emergency surgery and Jeremih exits the Boys For Life Tour for health reasons.

Published on March 9, 2026

Rapper Papoose appears to be taking direct shots at 50 Cent in a new diss track that has fans talking online. In the verse, Papoose delivers several pointed lines seemingly aimed at the Queens rapper, referencing everything from his music career to past controversies. While the record sparked debate across social media, 50 Cent hasn’t appeared to directly respond. The G-Unit mogul has previously said he doesn’t engage with rappers he feels aren’t strong lyricists, but fans are still watching to see if the ongoing back-and-forth escalates.

In other music news, rapper Monaleo has been forced to cancel multiple stops on her “Where the Body Tour” after revealing she underwent emergency surgery due to a medical condition. The artist shared the update with fans on social media, calling the decision to pause her tour “the hardest” of her career but emphasizing that her health must come first. She initially postponed shows in Memphis and New Orleans, but it now appears the remaining tour dates will also be affected as she focuses on recovery.

Meanwhile, R&B singer Jeremih has stepped away from the Boys For Life Tour, which was scheduled to make stops across the country. According to his manager, doctors are currently monitoring his condition while he prioritizes rest and recovery. Fans are sending well wishes to both artists as they focus on their health.

