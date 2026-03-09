Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: 50 Cent & T.I. Buzz, Rihanna Perfume Recall

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: 50 Cent & T.I. Buzz, Rihanna Perfume Recall

50 Cent sparks speculation with a possible T.I. diss, Rihanna’s Fenty perfume faces recalls overseas, and Queen Latifah shuts down viral death hoax rumors.

Published on March 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

50 Cent has fans wondering if he’s taking lyrical shots at T.I. after previewing the theme song for the upcoming Power Origins project. The rapper and television mogul recently shared a clip of the track online, and listeners quickly began dissecting the lyrics, suggesting they could be subtle jabs at the Atlanta rapper. While neither artist has directly confirmed the diss, fans know both 50 Cent and T.I. are no strangers to trading words publicly, leaving many curious if the situation will escalate.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s perfume line is facing issues overseas. Regulators in the United Kingdom and Ireland have recalled certain bottles of Kiss by Rihanna and RiRi by Rihanna after tests flagged ingredients that could potentially pose health risks, particularly to women and unborn babies. The recall applies to select batches currently being pulled from shelves while officials review the products.

In other news, Queen Latifah had to clear up a bizarre internet rumor claiming she had passed away. The legendary rapper, actress, and producer posted a video reassuring fans that she is alive and well. The update comes as she continues expanding her production company, Flavor Unit Entertainment, and recently signed a deal with Lifetime to produce three original films.

On the music front, Ty Dolla $ign also dropped new music with a project titled Girl Music Vol. 1, featuring collaborations with artists including Leon Thomas and Ron Isley.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Dignified Transfer Held For 6 Soldiers Killed In Operation Epic Fury

Not So Dignified: Donald Trump Dragged For Wearing His Tacky USA Hat During Ceremony Honoring Six Fallen Soldiers

Hip-Hop Wired

Trump White House Uses 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' & 'Pokémon Pokopia' Memes To Push Iran War Propaganda & Terrible Policies

Hip-Hop Wired
Jon Favreau & Terrence Howard Celebrate "Iron Man" At Macy's

Terrence Howard Revisits Fumbling The Marvel Studios Bag

Hip-Hop Wired
Project Helix

Microsoft Confirms It's Next Xbox Console, Project Helix, Here's What We Know

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

#RHOP Retraction: Monique Backtracks Audio Allegations Against Stacey Amid Chris Samuels Dating Discussion—'I Wanted To Clear Her Name'

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Streaming Merger & Maryland’s $4B Refund Push

20 Items
Celebrity News  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Fridays! Abs-olutely Dangerous — Taunt Tummy Season Has Arrived And These 20 Stars Came To Flex, Vol. 17

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Maryland Officials Warn Public About Toll Scams

2 Items
News  |  Martin Berrios

Diddy Scores Earlier Release Date While Fighting His Conviction

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close