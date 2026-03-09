DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: 50 Cent & T.I. Buzz, Rihanna Perfume Recall

50 Cent has fans wondering if he’s taking lyrical shots at T.I. after previewing the theme song for the upcoming Power Origins project. The rapper and television mogul recently shared a clip of the track online, and listeners quickly began dissecting the lyrics, suggesting they could be subtle jabs at the Atlanta rapper. While neither artist has directly confirmed the diss, fans know both 50 Cent and T.I. are no strangers to trading words publicly, leaving many curious if the situation will escalate.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s perfume line is facing issues overseas. Regulators in the United Kingdom and Ireland have recalled certain bottles of Kiss by Rihanna and RiRi by Rihanna after tests flagged ingredients that could potentially pose health risks, particularly to women and unborn babies. The recall applies to select batches currently being pulled from shelves while officials review the products.

In other news, Queen Latifah had to clear up a bizarre internet rumor claiming she had passed away. The legendary rapper, actress, and producer posted a video reassuring fans that she is alive and well. The update comes as she continues expanding her production company, Flavor Unit Entertainment, and recently signed a deal with Lifetime to produce three original films.

On the music front, Ty Dolla $ign also dropped new music with a project titled Girl Music Vol. 1, featuring collaborations with artists including Leon Thomas and Ron Isley.